Reader: Look Beyond the Growth, and Denver Is Still Full of Promise

March 3 is just three days away. That means there's not a moment to waste if you want to celebrate the 303, which was metro Denver's sole area code until 1998, when a 720 overlay was added as the Mile High City started booming.

In the last twenty years, that boom became an explosion...but there's still plenty to love about this city. On this Leap Day, take a minute to think about what makes you jump for joy in Denver.

Some readers already have. Says Nancy:

Parks within walking distance in every neighborhood. Denver Public Library. Great restaurants...if you aren't too busy trying to compare them to restaurants in other cities.

Adds Andrew:

This month notwithstanding, love the two to three days of melting sunshine after each snowfall.

Responds Robert:

Westword, I love all these whiny boys that move here from places like Seattle. They remind me how lucky and happy I am to live in this beautiful state in a thriving economy that hasn’t been experienced since Denver’s founding and the gold rush. We have great public transportation with many bike lanes for those less fortunate than those of us with cars. We have banned scary dogs and their unhinged owners. We are lucky enough to have a mayor who supports growth and is always allowing more development! Boy oh boy, do I love Colorado and these are just a few reasons why!

Suggests Joe:

Look beyond the growth, and Denver is still full of promise. And while I-70 is full of people driving to the mountains, look beyond and there's still plenty of uncrowded beauty.

Explains Zelda:

I fell in love with the Queen City of the Plains the minute I drove down Evans Avenue from I-25 to the University of Denver in September of 1980, and knew I'd found home. I loved every minute of the almost forty years I lived there, and never planned on leaving. Life took an unexpected turn and I've relocated, but I'm keeping my 303 phone number as a reminder.

Sorry to lose you, Zelda!

Why do you love Denver? Were you born here? Did you move to Colorado as soon as you could? Post a comment or email your answers to editorial@westword.com; we'll share your answers on 303 day.