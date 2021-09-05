Support Us

Comment of the Day

Reader: Can't Wait to Experience Meow Wolf!

September 5, 2021 6:58AM

Opening September 17. Kennedy Cottrell/Meow Wolf
Even as the new Meow Wolf Denver building rose at the juncture of the Colfax viaduct and Interstate 25, the Santa Fe company that became an immersive sensation with House of Eternal Return kept quiet about many of its plans for the outpost in the Mile High City.

But in the past few months, as opening date approaches, information has been trickling out. First came the list of local artists involved, then the Convergence Station name and, most recently, the outfits that will be involved with HELLOFOOD, the dining area at Meow Wolf Denver.

Judging from their responses on the Westword Facebook post about the latest Meow Wolf revelations, people are hungering to get inside. Says Denise:
Can't wait to see and experience this. Been a long time coming.
Adds Jamie: 
I started in Santa Fe...got my tix for Vegas NYE 2021 and hopefully spring will include a Denver trip! I love my Meow Wolf experiences.
Counters Nicola:
Not even close to the magical place that born In Santa Fe years ago. It's another thing with the same brand
Responds Richard: 
I’ve been to Santa Fe Meow Wolf several times, always with different Denver relatives. They all loved it. I will check out Denver’s version soon, though; it is a different kind of entertainment that employs local artists to create an alternate universe.
Notes Elle: 
This is going to be a great addition to the Denver scene. I bought my tickets as soon as they announced Meow Wolf was coming years ago.
Replies Michael
Even the building is funky. When does it open?
That would be Friday, September 17. What do you think of Meow Wolf Denver? Have you gotten tickets? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.
