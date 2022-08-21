Reader: Here's to 25 More Years of South Park!

In advance of that two-night stand, Emily Ferguson offered a look at 25 Colorado locations that have popped up on South Park over the past 25 years. And in their comments on the Westword Facebook page, fans of the show offered many more. Says Trish:
South Park is a much better reflection of Colorado than "Rocky Mountain High."Adds Jeannie:
I have always loved the local references.Notes Ben:
Missed Water World as Pi Pi's Splashtown. I was up there a few weeks ago and they had an airplane flying a banner for "Pi Pi's Splashtown" around the park.Offers Hans:
The National Western Stock Show is very briefly in an early episode; Cartman gets a chicken that wins first place there. The cash register building is prominent in every episode. PI Pi’s Water Park (Urineworld) is obviously Water World.Suggests Colleen:
Missed the Aquarium, the South Platte River and many other Colorado locations.Adds Felicia:
No mention of Greeley and the smell.Coments Dave:
North Denver is SoDoSoPa. I know, because I live in Kenny's house.Counters Ed:
SoDoSoPa is far more likely to have been inspired by LoHi than LoDo.And then there's this from Timothy:
South Park is probably one of the stupidest cartoons ever unless you are high on something.Concludes J.C.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone are local heroes. Here's to 25 more years of South Park, and more Colorado locations getting their attention. Especially Casa Bonita. When is it going to reopen?Don't look for Casa Bonita to open soon, but in the meantime, you can at least see it on South Park. What are your favorite Colorado-related episodes?