Reader: Eat Your Edibles Before You Hit Security!

For starters, the Denver airport doesn't have any kind of smoking area inside, and that's unlikely to change any time soon. Although the airport could conceivably have a lounge where cannabis can be consumed in other ways, Herbert Fuego notes that "Denver has been slow to embrace cannabis hospitality, with just one operating cannabis lounge in the entire city. If there's only one lounge in Denver right now, can we really expect the airport to play along?"
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of this Stoner column, readers take off on the airport. Says Colin:
That’s why the Colorado cannabis scene has taken such a downturn — we won’t pivot. We need to focus on the experience (consumption lounges, delivery and events), because we aren’t the only ones with legal weed anymore.Replies Patrick:
If there isn’t a place to smoke cigs, then no place to smoke pot. Fair is fair.Adds Nestor:
Honestly, every stoner in Denver knows the parking lot is the “pot lounge” at the Denver airport.Offers Matt:
Airports are technically federal properties and therefore even legal states cannot have smoking lounges for weed.Counters Colin:
Not true. DIA is owned by the City of Denver. FAA controls the airspace and ATC operations.Suggests Anthony:
Just eat your edibles before you hit security.Responds Bryan:
Last thing we need is some noobs getting a panic attack and delaying flights.Replies Jim:
They'll miss their flight.What do you think of Denver's slow progress on cannabis lounges anywhere in the city? And before you fly out of Denver International Airport, do you consume cannabis in any form? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]