Reader: Eat Your Edibles Before You Hit Security!

That’s why the Colorado cannabis scene has taken such a downturn — we won’t pivot. We need to focus on the experience (consumption lounges, delivery and events), because we aren’t the only ones with legal weed anymore.



If there isn’t a place to smoke cigs, then no place to smoke pot. Fair is fair.



Honestly, every stoner in Denver knows the parking lot is the “pot lounge” at the Denver airport.

Airports are technically federal properties and therefore even legal states cannot have smoking lounges for weed.



Not true. DIA is owned by the City of Denver. FAA controls the airspace and ATC operations.

Just eat your edibles before you hit security.

Last thing we need is some noobs getting a panic attack and delaying flights.

They'll miss their flight.

Coming along with the holidays are plenty of questions about cannabis and Denver International Airport. This week, a traveler asked our Stoner this: "What is stopping the airport from having a cannabis bar or lounge?"For starters, the Denver airport doesn't have any kind of smoking area inside, and that's unlikely to change any time soon. Although the airport could conceivably have a lounge where cannabis can be consumed in other ways, Herbert Fuego notes that "Denver has been slow to embrace cannabis hospitality, with just one operating cannabis lounge in the entire city. If there's only one lounge in Denver right now, can we really expect the airport to play along?"