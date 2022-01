Reader: Denver Is One of the Least Stanky Cities in the Country

I always wonder if it’s weed or if a skunk has been hit by a car.



The smell on i-70 make me so nauseous. And it's not Purina, either. I just can't.



I get so offended when the gross weed smoke blocks out the wonderful Purina smell!



I don’t care at all about marijuana smoke. I do mind cigarettes, though. Shit's gross.



I'd rather smell pot than what I actually smell living in Greeley.



I wish they'd legalize it in Nebraska. Maybe it would cover up the stench of feed lots, rotting sugar beets, and diesel?



Denver is one of the LEAST stanky cities in the U.S.

San Fran: Literal feces

New Orleans: Vomit

Vegas: Cigarettes & shame

New York: That juice in the bottom of the dumpster

Portland: Tear gas

D.C.: Bacon grease

Denver: Sweet 'tegrity & good vibes



This week, a Denver resident who smells burnt weed everywhere he goes asked our Stoner if anyone in town really minds the smell of public pot-smoking — which is supposedly illegal but seems omnipresent.As Herbert Fuego pointed out, some parts of Denver are more stanky than others, including downtown, Capitol Hill, stretches of Broadway and Colfax — and the 16th Street Mall. But if the smoker isn’t in your face, what’s the big deal? After all, Denver has worse problems (and smells) to address.In the Westword Facebook post of this Stoner question , readers debate whether the scent of marijuana is offensive...or simply the sweet smell of success. Says Paul:Adds Marsha:Counters Graham:Notes Sean:Adds Jericho:Suggests Jane:And Nate concludes:How do you think Denver smells? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]