Why Colorado Tokers Love Jungle Cake

I try to classify the weed I smoke in certain categories, whether it's for relaxation, an easy daytime activity or something more specific. And then there are strains that only make me fried, extra crispy, without any sides or dessert.
Jungle Cake has all the ingredients for a nighttime lullaby. A mix of Wedding Cake and a White Fire OG spinoff with significant power, the strain seemed like an easy choice for a late-night session. The majority of users report intense euphoria, major bouts of the giggles and munchies, and a snowballing sense of tranquility. Sign me up for that on a boring winter night anytime.
Yet a 10 p.m. slice of Jungle Cake kept me awake past midnight, and anytime I smoked it after work, I became slow and stuck in a loop. It got me stoned off my arse, sure, but failed to take me anywhere, and couldn't put me to sleep. Jungle Cake is considered a 50/50 hybrid by some users, though, and such heavy potency can skew our experiences. I decided to try an afternoon joint.
Daytime sessions of Jungle Cake proved just as frustrating, leaving me with zero focus, saliva or peripheral vision. Those side effects are usually tolerable if I'm laughing at The Simpsons for the 600th time with a stack of Pringles, but I could never get in a comfortable zone after smoking Jungle Cake. Nothing held my concentration past ten seconds, but I didn't have enough enthusiasm to keep looking for the next shiny thing. I was stuck in pothead purgatory, and the strain's potency and snowballing high ensured my place there for hours.
According to the Disney movies of my childhood, the jungle was full of nothing but fruit, singing animals and life lessons. Once I learned how to read, though, the jungle became dense and terrifying, and would certainly swallow me without a trace. (Well, according to books and Congo, the 1995 Ernie Hudson classic.) If I smoke more than a bowl of Jungle Cake, that sort of doomed expedition is guaranteed.
Looks: An updated version of its parents, Jungle Cake is darker and bigger than Wedding Cake and more compact than WiFi OG. Dense and an uneven green with average trichome coverage, the buds look like moss-covered pebbles from a distance, though some get rather large and oblong-shaped.
Smell: Jungle Cake's aroma starts out dank and zesty, but it's more complicated than that. Musty hints of soil along with notes of cashews and nutmeg blast through my nostrils, with calming hints of sweet cherries hanging around at the end.
Flavor: More earthy, spicy and nutty than sweet, sour or fruity, Jungle Cake's flavor reminds me of an OG-heavy Wedding Cake, but more noticeable on the tastebuds.
Effects: Plenty of people like Jungle Cake's potency and powerful high, but this one isn't for me. The 50/50 high leaves me stoned and stupid with most of my energy, but Jungle Cake is hardly effective during the daytime. My brain can't relax despite having zero direction, and connecting A to B takes too long to enjoy even the most juvenile entertainment.
Where to find it: Jungle Cake is easy to find around Denver right now. A Cut Above, Affinity, Alternative Medicine on Capitol Hill, Altitude, Berkeley Dispensary, Best Colorado Cannabis, Colorado Harvest Co., Cross Genetics, Doctors Orders, Euflora, Golden Meds, Green Man Cannabis, the Herbal Center, the Herbal Cure, Herban Underground, Karing Kind, Lemonnade, the Lodge, Lova, Magnolia Road, Oasis Cannabis Superstores, Peak, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Simply Cure, Star Buds, Strawberry Fields, TweedLeaf and WolfPac Cannabis have all had Jungle Cake on the menu, and more dispensaries probably carry it, too. Cherry, Silver Lake and Natty Rems all have cuts of Jungle Cake floating around there, and a few dispensaries grow their own versions, as well.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]