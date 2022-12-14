Why Colorado Tokers Love Lemon Drip

Hibernation isn't generally associated with humans, but maybe our ancestors should have given it a try. The first few weeks of cold weather and early sunsets turn me into a pale hermit, and those weeks should be spent sleeping.
Since it's too easy to get caught in hibernation mode when the world freezes and slows down, I decided it was time for a pick-me-up — but I wanted to smoke something new. Gas and citrus characteristics usually pull me in when searching for active cannabis strains, and Lemon Drip, a tasty little daytime ditty, appeared to be equipped to fight winter laziness.
Not to be confused with Lemon Drop (which Google will do unless you correct it), Lemon Drip is a mix of Grease Monkey and Lemon Tree, two relatively modern strains that are still easy to find in dispensaries. In fact, Lemon Drip still hasn't fully stepped out of its parents' shadows, and is only grown at a couple of cultivations in Colorado at the moment. As Colorado's weekend warriors smoke it on the slopes, however, Lemon Drip could stream into more stores.
Lemon Tree's lineage (Lemon Skunk and Sour Diesel) and heady effects are respected and enjoyed across the country, while Grease Monkey is usually bred with other strains to increase trichome appeal and potency without overly impacting its partner's flavor. The pairing worked out with Lemon Drip. The daytime-leaning strain has a denser bud structure than Lemon Tree without skimping on flavor, and the difference in highs is nominal.
Looks: Although the bud structure is segmented and slightly loose, Lemon Drip's calyxes are dense and sticky, with above-average trichome coverage. Dark-green sugar leaves are more embedded in the nodes than I'd like, and the pistil coverage is a bit much, but Lemon Drip still pulls off enticing and intimidating looks, and that smell amplifies the appeal.
Smell: Lemon Drip pumps out an amped-up mix of classic "sativa" smells, with sharp jabs of lemon, burly notes of gas and a noticeable layer of chemical cleaner. Those eye-opening scents remind me of sweet lemon hand soap, but with hints of wood and a subtle spicy sendoff.
Flavor: If you're a fan of the smell, then you'll love the flavor. Lemon Drip tastes just like its aroma, with dry notes of lemon cleaner and wood, and a spicy love tap on the back of my tongue. The dry flavor and subsequent cottonmouth leave an aftertaste that Lemon Haze and Lemon Skunk fans will also love.
Effects: Lemon Drip's impact on my energy is undeniable, and so is its effect on my eyes. Peripheral vision is zapped after I smoke Lemon Drip, as are quick wit and the ability to sit down for more than ten minutes at a time. Mindless wandering and exercise are perfectly paired, however, as the high allows me to euphorically zone out into an activity. Keep it limited and make sure your head is on a swivel, and the upbeat high is a great outdoor boost — but that can turn into disoriented tunnel vision after smoking too much, so let it drip slowly.
Where to find it: We've spotted Lemon Drip at Elevated, the Farmers Market, Frost Exotic Cannabis, Good Chemistry, the Green Solution, the Happy Camper, L'Eagle, Little Brown House, PotCo, Rocky Mountain Cannabis, Rocky Mountain High and Zengold's, though a handful of other stores likely carry it. Antero Sciences, a wholesale grower, supplies most of the Lemon Drip around Denver, while Bailey extractor the Happy Camper sells extracted versions of the strain and L'Eagle grows an in-house cut.
Both the Antero and L'Eagle Lemon Drips provide energetic highs. I give the flavor and bud texture edge to L'Eagle, but Antero's is easier to find around town and worth the money when properly fresh.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]