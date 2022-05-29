Reader: Is Allen Iverson Late to the Celebrity Cannabis Game?

Now Iverson is pairing with another former Nugget to create something potent, but this time it's in the hash lab. He and Al Harrington, who played in Denver from 2010 to 2012 during a sixteen-year NBA career, are releasing a line of marijuana concentrate in Colorado through Harrington's cannabis company, Viola Brands.
Although fans miss Iverson, their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Allen Iverson deal suggest they're not thrilled by another celebrity weed brand. Says Josh:
Oprah: you get a weed brand and you get a weed brand and you get a weed brand........Says Jared:
Bro bro is way too late to that game in this state.Responds Russell:
Nobody "brings" cannabis products from other states. They simply slap their brand on some concentrate that is already being made in Colorado. Same goes for Willie's Reserve and every other celebrity cannabis brand. Its all just a name slapped on some product that you can buy for less if you know who's producing it.Wonders Robert:
Isn’t he “bringing” it to every legal state? Or is this somehow exclusive to Colorado?Suggests Nyk:
Allen Highverson*Responds Casey:
I'm glad I'm not the only person who thought that.