Reader: Is Allen Iverson Late to the Celebrity Cannabis Game?

Oprah: you get a weed brand and you get a weed brand and you get a weed brand........



Bro bro is way too late to that game in this state.



Nobody "brings" cannabis products from other states. They simply slap their brand on some concentrate that is already being made in Colorado. Same goes for Willie's Reserve and every other celebrity cannabis brand. Its all just a name slapped on some product that you can buy for less if you know who's producing it.



Isn’t he “bringing” it to every legal state? Or is this somehow exclusive to Colorado?



Allen Highverson*

I'm glad I'm not the only person who thought that.



Allen Iverson is returning to Denver...sort of. The NBA icon and Basketball Hall of Famer was a member of the Denver Nuggets from 2006 to 2008. Although the team's success was marginal during his time here — the Nuggets won just one playoff game in two first-round exits — Iverson still had a cultural impact on the city, pairing with teammate Carmelo Anthony to create one of the more potent scoring duos in the NBA.Now Iverson is pairing with another former Nugget to create something potent, but this time it's in the hash lab. He and Al Harrington, who played in Denver from 2010 to 2012 during a sixteen-year NBA career, are releasing a line of marijuana concentrate in Colorado through Harrington's cannabis company, Viola Brands.Although fans miss Iverson, their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the Allen Iverson deal suggest they're not thrilled by another celebrity weed brand. Says Josh:Says Jared:Responds Russell:Wonders Robert:Suggests Nyk:Responds Casey: