Reader: Can't We Admit That Med Was Just a Gateway to Rec Marijuana?

A decade ago, the proliferation of medical marijuana dispensaries started the green rush to the Rockies. These days, though, MMJ dispensaries seem to be disappearing, a reader recently noted in a letter to our Stoner. In his response, Herbert Fuego noted that while MMJ dispensaries still exist, many of the originals have been converted to rec, and most of the municipalities that jumped on the marijuana bandwagon after the passage of Amendment 64 skipped medical altogether, going straight to recreational.

While there are still many proponents of MMJ-only stores — including patients who fought for their medicine in the first place — there are skeptics, too.

Says Mike: