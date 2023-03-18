Reader: No One Cares About Policies on 4/20!

Waka Flocka Flame, The Alchemist, Fivio Foreign and Kaash Paige round out the headlining musical acts, while Tommy Chong will be the official host of the 4/20 fest. As in previous years, the 4/20 fest will be free, but this marks the first year that there will be an age limit: No one under 21 will be allowed in.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post on the lineup, readers comment on the lineup...and the new policy: Says Joaine:
It should be better without all the littles.Responds Bunta:
You think anyone gives a fug about a policy?Adds Timothy:
"Pot" policy: This is how you know boomers are still the ones writing the articles about cannabis.Offers Hadiya:
I miss when there was no lineup and we just smoked and laid in the grass.... those were the days.Says Bella:
I’d see Rick Ross and Waka… take me back to my undergrad days in RVA.Adds Ivan: The Alchemist ?! I’m there, even though I’m like the only person from Denver that doesn’t smoke pot.
And Rusty concludes:
Since when was it legal to smoke weed at the 420 rally? Everybody is still gonna smoke...Will you be at the Mile High 420 Festival this year? Have you gone to other 4/20 events at Civic Center? Share your thoughts and memories in a comment or email [email protected]