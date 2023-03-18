Navigation
Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: No One Cares About Policies on 4/20!

March 18, 2023 8:34AM

Rick Ross headlines a hip-hop-heavy lineup for the Denver's upcoming Mile High 4/20 Festival.
Rick Ross headlines a hip-hop-heavy lineup for the Denver's upcoming Mile High 4/20 Festival. Brandon Marshall
For three decades now, there's been a marijuana celebration in Civic Center Park on April 20, and this year's promises to be big: The Mile High 420 Festival has booked the biggest boss of them all, with Rick Ross set to headline the free party.

Waka Flocka Flame, The Alchemist, Fivio Foreign and Kaash Paige round out the headlining musical acts, while Tommy Chong will be the official host of the 4/20 fest. As in previous years, the 4/20 fest will be free, but this marks the first year that there will be an age limit: No one under 21 will be allowed in.

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post on the lineup, readers comment on the lineup...and the new policy: Says Joaine:
 It should be better without all the littles.
Responds Bunta: 
You think anyone gives a fug about a policy?
Adds Timothy:
"Pot" policy:  This is how you know boomers are still the ones writing the articles about cannabis.
Offers Hadiya: 
I miss when there was no lineup and we just smoked and laid in the grass.... those were the days.
Says Bella: 
I’d see Rick Ross and Waka… take me back to my undergrad days in RVA.
Adds Ivan: The Alchemist ?! I’m there, even though I’m like the only person from Denver that doesn’t smoke pot.

And Rusty concludes:
 Since when was it legal to smoke weed at the 420 rally? Everybody is still gonna smoke...
Will you be at the Mile High 420 Festival this year? Have you gone to other 4/20 events at Civic Center? Share your thoughts and memories in a comment or email [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Marijuana

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation