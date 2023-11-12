Reader: Mushrooms Are Incredible Medicine, and Denver Is at the Forefront

"It's just like how co-op cannabis dispensaries started in California in the ’90s," Lyman explains. "They tell me their reasons, and I provide the support." According to Lyman, he's operating legally under Colorado's new Natural Medicine Health Act, or Proposition 122, the initiative approved by Colorado voters in November 2022. And he's operating in the open, even touring Thomas Mitchell around the place.
In their comments on the Westword Instagram post highlighting that story, readers mull over the magic. Says Millerbird:
Anyone who speaks out against mushrooms simply don't understand them. That's it. They're incredible medicine, and I'm glad Denver is at the forefront of recognizing this.Adds Ivette:
Thanks for making this accessible to regular people. I’ve seen thousand-dollar retreats offered, but nothing the regular person could afford. More of this!Notes Michelle:
This is excellent! My psychiatrist and therapist endorse psilocybin therapy, and so do the doctor and anesthesiologist at the psychiatric hospital where I get my ECT treatments. For people like me with medication-resistant bipolar, this medicine helps tremendously.Responds D.J.:
Try explaining that to the feds/agents that raided the shroom house in Portland that was basically doing the same thing.Replies Matt:
Laws are silly around this, but Shroom House (that was the name) in Portland was selling mushrooms and even had street advertising rates for different strains. The difference is Darren Lyman is not selling the shrooms. They are free with the counseling fees. Frankly, any of that is bullshit and they should just be available, but that is the difference between what is happening here and what happened in Portland. Oh, and that wasn't the feds, that was the police department.Notes Brett:
Prop 122 pretty clearly states:Wonders Harleen:
(8) NOTHING IN THIS SECTION SHALL BE CONSTRUED OR INTERPRETED TO PERMIT A PERSON TO GIVE AWAY ANY AMOUNT OF NATURAL MEDICINE AS PART OF A BUSINESS PROMOTION OR OTHER COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY...
He's engaging in commercial activity, selling services/pamphlets, and giving away natural medicine in exchange. Seems this provision was put in to stop this specific activity. If anyone could go and receive free medicine from him, no requirements, and there was a "suggested donation," I think it would be okay; but the medicine is explicitly tied to your payment for services/pamphlets. He also doesn't seem to have any bona-fide history of counseling, therapy or long-term history or experience with these substances, so why would you buy his "self-authored" pamphlets, or even take his advice? Article clearly states "Lyman, 43, is new to psychedelics."
Where is this place?!?? Asking for a friend.Concludes Byran:
Colorado, light years ahead of the rest of the country, as per usual.What do you think about Darren Lyman's concept? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].