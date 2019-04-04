Deadmau5, Jónsi and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Deadmau5 brings his Cube V3 Tour to Red Rocks on Friday, November 1. Tickets ($59.95/$65) go on sale on Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

Jónsi (Sigur Rós) and Alex Somers perform Riceboy Sleeps with the Wordless Music Orchestra at the Paramount Theatre on Friday, October 18. Tickets ($39.50-$99.50) go on sale Friday, April 5, at 10 a.m.

Also on sale this weekend are tickets for Cher, Khalid and OneRepublic with the Colorado Symphony.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

American Aquarium: Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

The Movers & Shakers: With Andy Sydow, Nick Pauly, Sat., May 25, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Rhett Miller of the Old 97's (solo): Wed., May 22, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Through the Roots: Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

J.S. Ondara: Mon., Oct. 21, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Through the Roots: Fri., June 7, 9 p.m., $17-$20.

Vundabar / Together Pangea: With Dehd, Tue., June 18, 8 p.m., $17.75-$20.



BOULDER THEATER

Ghost Light: Dead & Co. After Party: Fri., July 5, 11:30 p.m., $20-$25.



CENTRAL CITY

Central Jazz: Ft. Dumpstaphunk, New Mastersounds, George Porter Jr Runnin’ Pardners, Melvin Seals and JGB, New Orleans Suspects, Michal Menert Trio, NOLA, Central All Stars Color Red Allstars, the Jauntee, the Copper Children and more, Fri., June 7, 5 p.m.; Sat., June 8, noon, $19-$449.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE



Cuban Doll: Wed., May 22, 7:30 p.m., $17-$59.

Denver Got Next: Sun., April 21, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The Funk Sessions: With Adam Deitch (Lettuce/Break Science) ft. Adam Smirnoff (Lettuce), Wil Blades and Garrett Sayers (The Motet), and a very special surprise guest, Tue., April 23, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Ghost Revue: With Evil Dave ft. Shawn Eckels (Andy Frasco & The UN), Todd Smallie & Shaun Gilmour (JJ Grey & Mofro), Groovement, Sat., June 8, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Neetesh Jung Kunwar & Bartika Eam Rai: With Jaanvi Gurung, Sat., May 18, 8 p.m., $30-$75.

Rob Vicious: Sun., May 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Splurge: Sun., May 5, 7:30 p.m., $22-$25.

Xavier Wulf: With Beau Young Prince, Marty Grimes, Reco Havoc, Sat., May 25, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Blackbear: Fri., June 21, 6:30 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly: Sat., June 22, 7 p.m.



FOX THEATRE

Grant Farm (album release): With Drew Emmitt (of Leftover Salmon), Coral Creek, Fri., May 31, 9 p.m., $15-$18.



GLOBE HALL

Cody Canada & the Departed: Sat., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Ohmme: Sun., May 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Omni: Mon., May 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Ray Scott: Wed., May 22, 8 p.m., $15-$35.

SonReal: Fri., June 28, 9 p.m., $18-$20.



GOTHIC THEATRE

AP: Wed., May 15, 8 p.m., $30-$35.

Proud Souls Backyard BBQ: Ft. Slim Cessna's Auto Club, Zepparella (Tribute to Led Zeppelin),, Saddle of Southern Darkness, New Ben Franklins. BBQ Fest from 12 to 8 p.m., Sat., May 18, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Tinariwen: Fri., Oct. 4, 9 p.m., $32.50-$35.

Yungblud: Wed., July 17, 8 p.m., $22-$25.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Caskey: Thu., May 16, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Khemmis: Fri., June 14, 9 p.m., $12-$15.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Colors and Static: Sun., April 28, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Cosmo's Midnight: Fri., June 21, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Kirin J Callinan: Sat., May 18, 9 p.m., $15-$18.

Maybe April: Wed., Aug. 28, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

A Shadow of Jaguar: Thu., May 23, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.



LOST LAKE

Hangman's Hymnal: Fri., May 24, 8:30 p.m., $10-$14.

Lucy Daydream: Thu., May 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Mlady (EP Release): Sat., April 27, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Shuhandz: Thu., June 20, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Slingshot Dakota: Thu., June 13, 8 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

88GLAM: Sat., May 25, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Amzy: Sat., June 29, 7 p.m., $15-$17.

Ari Lennox: Tue., May 21, 7 p.m., $18-$20.

Culture Abuse: Mon., July 1, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

The Dangerous Summer: Sat., June 1, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Pigface: Wed., Nov. 27, 7 p.m., $36.50-$41.50.

Planet of the Drums: Fri., June 21, 9 p.m., $19.50-$35.



MISSION BALLROOM

Brandi Carlile: Fri., Sept. 27, 8 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 28, 8 p.m., $49.95-89.50.

$uicideBoy$: With Denzel Curry, Shoreline Mafia, City Morgue, Germ, Night Lovell, Trash Talk, Mon., Aug. 19, 5:30 p.m., $49.95-$99.95.



OGDEN THEATRE

Black Pistol Fire: Sat., July 27, 9 p.m., $22-$25.

Caravan Palace: Mon., Oct. 14, 8 p.m., $36.75-$100.

Carly Rae Jepsen: Wed., July 3, 7:30 p.m., $35-$45.

The Psychedelic Furs and James: With Dear Boy, Fri., July 26, 9 p.m., $40-$45.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Happy Together Tour 2019: Ft. the Turtles, Chuck Negron (formerly of Three Dog Night), Gary Puckett & the Union Gap, the Buckinghams, the Classics IV and the Cowsills, Sat., Aug. 24, 8 p.m., $35.50 and up.

Jónsi & Alex Somers – Riceboy Sleeps: With Wordless Orchestra. Conducted by Robert Ames, orchestral arrangements by David Handler, Fri., Oct. 18, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.

Peppa Pig: Tue., Nov. 5, 6 p.m., $29.50-$49.50.

STS9: Thu., Sept. 5, 8 p.m.



PEPSI CENTER

Cher: With Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Mon., Nov. 25, 7:30 p.m., $57.95-$500.

Khalid: With Clairo, Fri., July 12, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$79.95.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Big Wild & Whethan: With Goldfish and Robotaki, Mon., Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., $44-$75.

Cody Jinks: With Mark Chesnutt, Sat., July 13, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$200.

Deadmau5: Fri., Nov. 1, 7 p.m., $59.75.

Flume: With JPEGMAFIA, Slowthai, Tue., Aug. 6, 7 p.m., $52.80-$99.

Killer Queen: Tue., July 23, 8 p.m., $45-$55.

OneRepublic with the Colorado Symphony: Mon., Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$149.95.

STS9: Fri., Sept. 6, 7 p.m.; Sat., Sept. 7, 7 p.m., $35-$50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Cyrille Aimée: Thu., June 6, 8 p.m., $35-$45.



SUMMIT

Kirko Bangz: Sat., May 4, 6 p.m., $25-$40.

NAV: Sun., June 2, 7 p.m., $35/$40.

Perpetual Groove: Fri., Nov. 8, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 9, 8 p.m., $20-$22.

The Puff Ball ft. Dean Ween Group: Sat., April 20, 6 p.m., $35-$45.





