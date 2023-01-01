Reader: No One in Their Right Mind Would Want to Be the Denver Broncos Coach

Fans had been clamoring for the coach's departure, and they're not done offering advice, as demonstrated by the responses to the Hackett's "bad game" assessment on the Westword Facebook page. Says Diane:
“It was a bad game” is like saying the sinking of the Titanic was a minor boating accident.Adds Joseph:
At least he was coherent enough to realize it was a bad game. I see Walmart greeter in his future.Responds Shawn:
As much as I want Hackett gone, there's no point in firing him with two games left. Brace the last two games and send him packing after the season with Russell!Counters Ken:
I would argue that there was every reason after that quitting performance...in fact, they probably had to. We saw a team quit during a game that should have been winnable on national TV. We saw player altercations in the sidelines, We saw player-coach altercations on the sidelines. It has never been more clear, in the most public of forums, that the team is out of control.Adds John:
For what it is worth, it was time to send him packing; the embarrassment was enough for the team and its bad performance.Suggests Katarina:
With the team's losing record this season, I figured it was only a matter of time before Hackett was fired, and the 51-14 loss to the Rams was icing on the cake, but you cannot place the blame solely on the coach. The team did not play as a whole, and I believe putting the emphasis on Russell Wilson was a big mistake. Wilson did not play a single game in the preseason, therefore he did not understand and have a playing relationship with his offensive teammates when it came to games that mattered...Concludes Huggy:
Hackett got a raw deal. His first season as a head coach in the NFL was doomed from the start when he was handicapped by Wilson's suspect skills at QB-1... and to be saddled with Wilson as Denver's QB-1 for at least the next two seasons! Let's not forget about the five draft picks Denver exchanged for Wilson. Moving forward, who in their right mind would be interested in the Bronco's head coaching job knowing that you, too, will be handicapped by Wilson's suspect skills, etc., etc...?What do you think the Broncos should do next? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]