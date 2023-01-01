Support Us

Denver's independent source of
local news and culture

Comment of the Day

Reader: No One in Their Right Mind Would Want to Be the Denver Broncos Coach

January 1, 2023 7:32AM

Nathaniel Hackett, heading to Walmart?
Nathaniel Hackett, heading to Walmart? YouTube
The Denver Broncos take on the Kansas City Chiefs today, but the action on the field can't be half as exciting as all the offsides action of the past week. After proclaiming the team's performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day "disappointing," the uber-disappointing Nathaniel Hackett was canned with two games left.

Fans had been clamoring for the coach's departure, and they're not done offering advice, as demonstrated by the responses to the Hackett's "bad game" assessment on the Westword Facebook page. Says Diane:
“It was a bad game” is like saying the sinking of the Titanic was a minor boating accident.
Adds Joseph:
At least he was coherent enough to realize it was a bad game. I see Walmart greeter in his future.
Responds Shawn:
As much as I want Hackett gone, there's no point in firing him with two games left. Brace the last two games and send him packing after the season with Russell!
Counters Ken: 
I would argue that there was every reason after that quitting performance...in fact, they probably had to. We saw a team quit during a game that should have been winnable on national TV. We saw player altercations in the sidelines, We saw player-coach altercations on the sidelines. It has never been more clear, in the most public of forums, that the team is out of control.
Adds John:
For what it is worth, it was time to send him packing; the embarrassment was enough for the team and its bad performance.
Suggests Katarina:
With the team's losing record this season, I figured it was only a matter of time before Hackett was fired, and the 51-14 loss to the Rams was icing on the cake, but you cannot place the blame solely on the coach. The team did not play as a whole, and I believe putting the emphasis on Russell Wilson was a big mistake. Wilson did not play a single game in the preseason, therefore he did not understand and have a playing relationship with his offensive teammates when it came to games that mattered...
Concludes Huggy:
Hackett got a raw deal. His first season as a head coach in the NFL was doomed from the start when he was handicapped by Wilson's suspect skills at QB-1... and to be saddled with Wilson as Denver's QB-1 for at least the next two seasons! Let's not forget about the five draft picks Denver exchanged for Wilson. Moving forward, who in their right mind would be interested in the Bronco's head coaching job knowing that you, too, will be handicapped by Wilson's suspect skills, etc., etc...?
What do you think the Broncos should do next? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending News

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the Westword community and help support independent local journalism in Denver.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation