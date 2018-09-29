 


Donald Trump in full cry during a 2016 Colorado campaign appearance.
Donald Trump in full cry during a 2016 Colorado campaign appearance.
Brandon Marshall

Reader: Only 16 More Allegations Until Kavanaugh Ties With Trump!

Westword Staff | September 29, 2018 | 6:12am
AA

The commander-in-orange continues to rail against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's accusers. After Boulder's Deborah Ramirez told the New Yorker that at a party back at Yale, Kavanaugh was "thrusting his penis in her face," causing her to touch it, President Donald Trump called her a forgetful drunk who "has nothing."

Trump could be a little sensitive to these issues, as he faces his own litany of sexual-harassment allegations. And readers are quick to point that out:

Says Pat:

His responses are that of a first grader....

But LeeAnna argues:

He's right, this is a shit-show charade planned by the Dems.

Victor responds:

The victims want the FBI investigations. Kavanaugh, the GOP and Trump don't. What are they hiding and why?

Kera adds:

It's like someone is daring him each morning to be worse than the day before.

Claire asks:

Does it matter, POTUS??? Were you “inebriated and messed up”? Were your victims?

As for Kavanaugh, Derek concludes:

Only 16 more allegations until he ties Trump.

During an exchange with reporters at the United Nations General Assembly on September 25, Trump (as quoted by Axios) referred to Ramirez as "the second accuser," adding that she "has nothing. She thinks maybe it could have been him, maybe not. She admits that she was drunk, She admits that there are time lapses. ... She said, well, it might not be him, and there were gaps, and she was totally inebriated and messed up."

Trump continued: "She doesn't know it was him, but it might have been him, and 'Oh, gee, let's not make him a Supreme Court judge because of that.'"

He characterized her account, first shared by the New Yorker on September 23, as "a con game being played by the Democrats."

Should Kavanaugh be confirmed? Should Ramirez testify? Share your thoughts in a comment or send an email to editorial@westword.com.

