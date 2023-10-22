Reader: Why Don't They Open Casa Bonita to Everyone?

When it finally came, she decided to surprise her partner, Joe, with his first-ever Casa Bonita experience — but the night had other surprises in store, too. One was how (relatively) reasonable the night was: $122.66 for two people, which includes the personal service when you book a spot by the cliff divers. That location also had another perk: A strolling banjo player who happens to be an ordained minister. And the food? Much better.
In their comments on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages, though, readers serve up plenty of food for thought, particularly about the reservation system. Says Jay:
I'm so over this place and the ridiculous b******* business model. Just open the doors already, otherwise forget about it.Adds Peter:
Why don’t they open this place up to everyone? If it weren’t for this post, I would’ve already forgotten about this place, as have most people. They should’ve capitalized on the hype, now this place is a just an “oh ya” afterthought…Responds Shaun:
Everyone forgot about it, but it’s full of reservations every night. Hmmm...You’re like the guy who says, “No one goes there anymore. They’re always too crowded.”Offers ycatsmoutains:
I signed up the moment it was allowed and I have not been given an opportunity to attend …. But I know of multiple people who have attended multiple times now. I just want to be able to be a Colorado-born citizen who waited in those damn lines as a child, and as an adult I would like to see how well it has been saved. A lot of fans of the actual place since childhood would love to be given the chance to attend. We signed up for the “lottery" style invite back when it was first told we could and still nothing.Comments Oldbeezkneez:
Ah yes. a waiting list to eat overpriced sub-par Mexican food just cuz the restaurant is owned by the South Park guys….Counters Nick:
Went last night, and it was awesome!Are you still waiting for an invite to the reopened Casa Bonita? If you've been there, what did you think? Are you still trying to get in? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].