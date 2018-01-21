Reader: Saying Trump's First Year Was Great Is a Right-Wing Alternative Fact

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Barlock made his case to our Michael Roberts last week: Trump's first year has been full of greatness, he argued, and will make him one of the country's greatest presidents. Barlock cited such accomplishments as nominating Denver native Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and passing the tax-overhaul bill.
Barlock's statement is the exact opposite of what a University of Colorado historian told us not too long ago (find that story below). But everyone has their opinions. Here are some of yours:
Says Scott:
To say that Trump's first year as president was great is a right wing "alternative fact" AKA a lie.
Argues Kevin:
Trump derangement syndrome is strong in Colorado. "Boulder, 5 square miles surrounded by reality" used to be a way all Coloradans laughed at idiocy. Now the entire state is Boulder.
Explains Catherine:
Run, do not walk, away from Steve Barlock. His judgement about the first year of Trump’s presidency is an indication of what kind of leader he will be.
Notes Cindy:
I beg to differ too. What a tool. #TRUMP2020. Thank you for making my choice for governor easier too. You have my vote.
When asked about Trump's top accomplishments during his first twelve months in office, Barlock was quick to answer: "First and foremost, he put a schoolmate of mine, Neil Gorsuch, on the Supreme Court. I was in class with Neil's younger brother, J.J., when his mom [Anne Gorsuch] was working in the EPA for President Reagan. My mom would babysit for J.J. and his sister [Stephanie], and Neil would come over to pick them up — and he's a great Supreme Court justice."
Barlock also mentioned the passage of the new tax overhaul bill. But while he's cautiously optimistic that the legislation will put more money in the pockets of average Americans even as it helps businesses of every size and revs up the U.S. economy in general, he's most enthusiastic about its elimination of the individual mandate — the provision of the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare, that required people to purchase health insurance.
What do you think? Is Trump doing a good job? Post a comment or share your thoughts at editorial@westword.com.
