Reader: Saying Trump's First Year Was Great Is a Right-Wing Alternative Fact

Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Barlock made his case to our Michael Roberts last week: Trump's first year has been full of greatness, he argued, and will make him one of the country's greatest presidents. Barlock cited such accomplishments as nominating Denver native Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court and passing the tax-overhaul bill.

Barlock's statement is the exact opposite of what a University of Colorado historian told us not too long ago (find that story below). But everyone has their opinions. Here are some of yours:

Says Scott:

