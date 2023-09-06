Why Colorado Tokers Love Animal Face

Nearly every child of the ’90s and 2000s will recognize the Animorphs novels, in which a teenager changes into an animal on a hologram cover. Kids who checked them out from the library quickly learned that the covers were the most interesting part of the books, but concepts like alligator girl and rhino boy were enough of a hit to be revived in the 2010s and even considered in Hollywood.
Thanks to Doja Cat's Met Gala appearance and legal weed breeding, I find myself thinking about Animorphs more than I should. What can I say? Animal Face has a habit of making my mind race into weird places. Don't label yourself an anxious Chihuahua after smoking this hybrid of Animal Mints and Face Off OG just yet, though, because the brain activity from Animal Face morphs me into a worker ant when harnessed correctly. All of the steps needed to counteract Animal Face's side effects could be too much of a hassle, however.
A bit of jumpiness is expected with daytime highs, and I've smoked plenty of strains more racy than Animal Face. Cottonmouth and an incinerating appetite are major obstacles for fun or productivity, though, and it took a few tries with Animal Face to learn that neither side effect would leave me alone. After making sure I ate lunch or dinner before smoking and constantly keeping a liter of water by my side, I was able to accomplish more than the average strain allows — but why go through all this work to get high at 2 p.m.?
Off the top of my head, Super Boof, Rotten Rozay, Waiting Game and Yahemi are several contemporary strains that provide more manageable daytime highs than Animal Face, and you can always count on time-tested choices like Golden Goat and Sour Diesel. Unless this strain is still in the tadpole phase and growers see more potential in the future, I don't see a long and fruitful life in stores for Animal Face.
Looks: Animal Face buds are predisposed to be dense, so don't be surprised if they remind you of misshapen pebbles and rocks. Ranging from shamrock to forest green in color, the nugs have average trichome and pistil coverage.
Smell: Heavy on classic characteristics, Animal Face carries thick notes of pine and fresh tennis balls upon first inspection. Give it a few more whiffs and you're likely to notice hints of grapefruit or limes, while those dank pine smells turn herbal and minty.
Flavor: Animal Face's flavor is consistent with its dominant aromatic qualities, with a cloak of pine and gasoline playing the main role. A minty, nutty aftertaste adds needed balance to the strain's old-fashioned flavor, but those citrus notes all but disappear in the smoke.
Effects: The high begins with a dose of energy that quickly turns cloudy, opening me up to anxiety or plenty of unfinished tasks. When I chase Animal Face with coffee or caffeine, though, the effects are very productive if my day is pre-planned, and mindless exercise is very doable. The physical effects are more soothing than debilitating, but strong munchies, dry mouth and foggy brain make this daytime high an acquired taste for new or moderate users.
Where to find it: We've seen Animal Face at Best High Dispensary, Cannabis Station, Colorado Harvest Company, Den-Rec, Greenfields, Karing Kind, Kind Castle, Life Flower Dispensary, the Lodge, Native Roots, Nature's Kiss and Unity Road so far, but more stores probably carry it.
Sunhouse grows wholesale Animal Face flower, while Colorado Harvest Co. and Karing Kind both cultivate popular in-house cuts. Dadirri, HRVST, Nomad Extracts and Panacea all make extracted versions of the strain, as well. I've yet to try any of the extractions, but Colorado Harvest Co.'s internally grown Animal Face and Sunhouse's popcorn buds are both good value at less than $25 an eighth.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected].