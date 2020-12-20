Reader: Marijuana Delivery? Call Doobie Dash!

Aurora could become the first Colorado city to sanction recreational marijuana delivery, if the Aurora City Council approves an ordinance outlining a licensing structure for local pot deliveries on December 21.

The ordinance, which passed a first reading on December 7, would make delivery licenses exclusive for social equity applicants for the first three years, or through 2024. As the measure is currently written, any licensed marijuana delivery business could deliver to residential addresses in the city, and only recreational delivery, not medical, would be permitted.

A bill passed in 2019 by the Colorado Legislature created a licensing program within the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division for marijuana delivery businesses, but only medical marijuana could be delivered in 2020, with recreational coming online in 2021. And in both cases, local municipalities had to opt into the program. While Denver is considering a proposal to do so, Aurora is definitely moving faster.

This should have happened five years ago.



I really do not understand why, except in cases of medicinal marijuana for individuals who are housebound.

Same reason alcohol can be delivered to your home.



This should be no different than getting on Instacart and ordering liquor. The delivery driver has compliance to ensure delivery includes validation of driver’s license. The process is already in place for this to follow.



They can pick up some munchies on the way. Win-win situation. Like Bill said, the process is in place.



Call it doobie dash.

Are you in favor of marijuana delivery services? What do you think about Aurora's move? About Denver taking its time? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.

