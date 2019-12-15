 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Herban Planet
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Reader: Can You Imagine the Lines for Taffy if Estes Park Okayed Pot Sales?
Thomas Mitchell

Reader: Can You Imagine the Lines for Taffy if Estes Park Okayed Pot Sales?

Westword Staff | December 15, 2019 | 7:55am
AA

Tourists won't find dispensaries alongside all the taffy shops and T-shirt stores in Estes Park. On December 10, voters in that town of 6,000 at the eastern edge of Rocky Mountain National Park rejected an ordinance that would have allowed the sale of legal marijuana.

Amendment 64 gave Colorado municipalities the option of banning the sale of recreational marijuana, just as they already had the option of banning medical marijuana dispensaries. While some areas have overturned bans they adopted in the wake of Amendment 64's passage, others continue to prohibit dispensaries. More than two-thirds of those who voted in the special Estes Park election opposed allowing marijuana sales.

Estes Park still allows the sales of many other things, readers note. Says Jimmy: 

No to pot. Yes to over-priced taffy and Colorado-themed crap made in China.

Responds Zach: 

Whew, could you imagine the lines for taffy?

Adds Tom:

 A marijuana dispensary might have made their endless Chinese souvenir stores more interesting.

Notes Ty:

 They only allow safe things for sale there. Like cigarettes and alcohol

Suggests Lisa:

 Maybe they're worried that people will mess with the elk and stop in the middle of the road blocking traffic to get a selfie?

Comments Devin: 

Their loss. People are just gonna buy their weed somewhere else on the way up.

Counters Henry:

 Good for them. They are following in suit with many other cities in Colorado.

Adds Joshua: 

 This is exactly how legal cannabis should work. Legal on the state side level. But left to each city to decide if they want it or not. The vote wasn't even close.

Replies Jordan: 

Headline should read: “Estes Park Rejects Economic Growth.”

Concludes Sam:

 One of the fakest tourist traps in the world is pretending it has a conscience.

 What do you think about Estes Park? The vote to ban marijuana sales there? Post a comment or email marijuana@westword.com.

Popular Stories

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >