Reader: Lil Wayne Is a Little Late to the Legal Cannabis Party

Another musician just joined Colorado's marijuana industry: GKUA Ultra, a marijuana flower and vaping oil products brand co-founded by Lil Wayne, has launched in the country's oldest recreational pot market, with Weezy-approved weed now available in dispensaries across the state.
As is common among celebrity weed brands — Nathaniel Rateliff, Snoop Dogg, N.O.R.E., Rebelution and Wiz Khalifa have all joined in similar endeavors — GKUA has partnered with a local cultivator and extraction company for its Colorado efforts. Harmony Extracts, a well-known retail marijuana name in its own right, is producing GKUA-branded flower and vaping products.
But will that be enough for Lil Wayne's line? Not according to some consumers commenting on the Westword Facebook post reporting the launch. Says El Tim:
He's a little late. The whole weed culture thing is an already overly saturated market.
Adds Nathan:
Nobody cares. Support your local homegrower.
Notes Yannek:
Growing your own > any celebrity-endorsed stuff
Comments Krissy:
I’d rather not get my weed from some irrelevant narc Trumper boy.
Responds Carol:
Maybe he can get Trump to smoke and chill the fuck out! But I won't touch it.
Counters Stony:
All right, for shitz and giggles I will try it. I tried to Doobie Brothers. Willie Nelson's brand, Cheech's brand. So why not
Concludes Eva:
Since he’s newly pardoned, rather coming here to Colorado to promote his weed brand, he should be going back to his home state of Louisiana and work on changing legislation around MJ laws, and help overturn unjust jail time for minor marijuana offenses. He could make a difference, but instead he wants to sell out.
What do you think of Lil Wayne's line? Other cannabis companies launched by musicians? Post a comment or share your thoughts at marijuana@westword.com.
