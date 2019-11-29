Welcome Winter With These Colorado Strains

Although it doesn't officially begin until December 21, winter might as well be here. Holiday lights are glowing, and the snow's been falling. If you want to drink pumpkin shit for another month, that's on you. The rest of us will stay cozy making cookies and tamales, or shredding the mountains and hockey rinks like Norse gods.

That's the beauty of Colorado: Unlike in the Midwest, winter here doesn't turn us into mole people for four months. We have no shortage of outdoor activities to keep us busy, and the same goes for weed diversity. To make sure you're not left in the cold this winter, check out these ten strains that'll keep you warm indoors or perhaps inspire you to take on the elements.



Indoor Relaxation



Recon’s high tends to stay trapped between the ears, providing little relief for the body but a soothing escape for the mind. Although such a head high might seem like a daytime-worthy experience, the effects are calming, euphoric and inevitably too relaxing for any meaningful concentration. Keep it around for headaches, mental fatigue and stress, but don’t expect to calculate the tip after dinner.

Papaya Cake

My first meeting with Papaya Cake eventually led to a messy, unsuccessful attempt at making a pineapple upside-down cake to satisfy my munchies — probably because my nose and tastebuds felt like I’d just broken up and smoked a tropical dessert. However, its bite wasn’t too bad, allowing me to stay high and happy all day without becoming a stoned puddle of giggles.

Chem De La Chem

The powerful, disorienting head high also leaks into the body, calming anxious limbs and, in my case, relaxing the stomach to the point of insatiability. I don’t recommend any important social interactions or complex chores after a session, but Chem De La Chem is a prime candidate for anyone seeking relaxation or stress relief.

Mendo Breath

Strains affect everyone differently, but Mendo Breath’s calming properties are felt almost across the board. Initial euphoria is quickly kicked to the curb by munchies, yawns and an insatiable need to stretch on the couch in front of the TV. The potent high has been used to treat eating and sleeping disorders, pain, headaches and stress, among other ailments. Smelling like vanilla and cinnamon doesn't hurt the relaxation factor, either.

Tahoe Alien

Used primarily in the afternoon and evening, Tahoe Alien is known as a pain and stress reliever in the cannabis community. I like to smoke mine after a long day or angst-filled Sunday before work starts again, as it helps calm my nerves and eases any anxious-stomach issues. I’ve also enjoyed Tahoe Alien before a provoking movie or other visual-oriented entertainment. Just don’t go overboard, or that relief can turn into paranoia.



Strains for the Slopes



Not only is Cheesy Rider’s sweet, creamy funk flavor-made for a picnic, but the high is, too. Each session with the strain provided an upbeat high without blurred concentration, amplifying daytime activities without draining energy. Each session also gave me a serious bout of the munchies, which will make those post-slope wings and beers go down even easier.

Tang Tang

Treat Tang is like coffee that makes you hungry instead of wanting to poop: A little is extremely blissful and productive, but too much is disorienting, and your wit drains by the second. I use it for stress, slight anxiety, neck pain and a touchy stomach.

Koko Puffs

The high is the real selling point, and it can be part of a balanced breakfast, a mid-day pick-me-up or an evening toke that won’t keep me awake at night. Daily tasks and conversations go on without my becoming aloof or paranoid, and pushing through the munchies was easy when I had something to focus on. Medical patients have used Koko Puffs for mental anguish, headaches, glaucoma and sleeping disorders.

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue’s head high can seem very intense initially, but it calms down quickly once you find something to focus on for a few minutes. Although that energy is best used for physical activity, the visual aspects and focus can also be fitting for a fun movie or thrilling read. The best part? The comedown is minimal, leaving you relatively unzomibified.

Sage N Sour

Like the flavor profile, Sage N Sour’s high is a well-balanced mix of its parents’ strengths. A burst of enthusiastic energy hits my body immediately while loosening my limbs, but the Afghani influence from Sage keeps that energy in check, allowing me to focus on creative or laborious tasks without a major comedown.