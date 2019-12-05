Maroon 5, Ice Cube and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Ice Cube will be at next year's 420 on the Rocks.

Maroon 5's 2020 North American tour stops at the Pepsi Center on Friday, June 5, with Meghan Trainor opening. No word on ticket price yet, but they'll go on sale Friday, December 13, at noon.

Ice Cube, Method Man & Redman and Action Bronson will be part of 420 on the Rocks at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Monday, April 20. Tickets, $65.95 to $149.95, go on sale Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m.

Chicago and Rick Springfield will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Thursday, June 18. Tickets, $40.50 to $150.50, go on sale Friday, December 6, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATER

G. Love & Special Sauce: With Jontavious Willis, Fri., Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m

Marco Benevento: Thu., Feb. 6, 8 p.m.

BLACK SHEEP

World/Inferno Friendship Society: Mon., Feb. 17, 7 p.m.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

ARMNHMR: Thu., March 19, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Soul Asylum: With Local H, Sun., March 1, 8:30 p.m., $28-$30.

Wild Rivers: Wed., May 13, 8 p.m., $16.75-$19.

BOULDER THEATER

David Spade: Fri., March 20, 8 p.m., $49.50-$59.50.

Guster Acoustic: Thu., March 5, 8 p.m., $30-$49.50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Joey Porter's Shady Business: Ft. Isaiah Sharkey, Nate Edgar and more, Fri., Jan. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Jan. 11, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Stormzy: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $33.50-$59.95.

TAUK: With Aaron Kamm and The One Drops, Sat., Feb. 22, 8:30 p.m., $22-$25.

COORS FIELD

Mötley Crüe/Def Leppard: With Poison, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Sun., Aug. 30, 4:30 p.m.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Stone Temple Pilots: Sat., Feb. 15, 7 p.m., $39.75-$79.75.

1STBANK CENTER

NGHTMRE: With Svdden Death, Sat., Feb. 22, 6 p.m., $19-$85.

FOX THEATRE

Molly Tuttle: Wed., Feb. 19, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Rapsody: Sun., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

Son Little: Fri., Feb. 28, 8:30 p.m., $18-$20.

Tubby Love & Amber Lily and the Reminders: Thu., Feb. 13, 8:30 p.m., $20-$25.

GLOBE HALL



Americo: With Dry Mouth, Sun., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

The Milk Blossoms: With Turvy Organ, Midwife, Thu., Jan. 9, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Neon Moon: Wed., Jan. 22, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

GOTHIC THEATRE



Bloodbath: Fri., May 29, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Brett Dennen: Wed., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $38-$40.

Carnifex and 3TEETH: With the Browning, Skold, Fri., March 20, 6 p.m., $25-$28.

LARIMER LOUNGE



Lauren Ruth Ward: Sun., March 29, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

Mass Relay: With Lowpro, Sonx, MLRTYME B2B LaFortune, Sat., Jan. 25, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Redivider (album release): With Coastal Wives, Corsicana, False Report, Sat., Jan. 4, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.

Slynger: With Vic n' the Narwhals, George Cessna, Thu., Dec. 26, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

Wooleye: Mon., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $10-$12.

LOST LAKE



Stonefield: Fri., Feb. 21, 9 p.m., $15-$17.

Trash.: With the BRKN, Vegas Valley Drive, Sun., Dec. 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

MISSION BALLROOM

Nightmares on Wax: Mon., April 20, 7:30 p.m., $19.95-$49.95.

Whiskey Myers: Fri., March 27, 8 p.m., $29.95-$79.95.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Amy Grant: Thu., March 19, 7:30 p.m., $39.95-$69.95.

Ja Rule: Sun., Feb. 9, 8 p.m., $39.50-$99.50.

Little River Band: Sat., April 18, 8 p.m., $35-$70.

PEPSI CENTER

Maroon 5: With Meghan Trainor, Fri., June 5, 7:30 p.m.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Chicago and Rick Springfield: Thu., June 18, 6:30 p.m., $40.50-$150.50.

Five Finger Death Punch: With Papa Roach, I Prevail, Ice Nine Kills, Mon., April 27, 6 p.m.

Ice Cube and Method Man & Redman and Action Bronson: Mon., April 20, 5 p.m., $65.95-$149.95.

Michael Franti & Spearhead: With Galactic ft. Anjelica Jelly Joseph, Sat., June 6, 7 p.m., $49.95-$87.50.

Russ: Wed., May 13, 8 p.m., $55-$89.50.

Stick Figure: Sun., June 7, 6:30 p.m., $45.95-$89.95.

Sublime with Rome & the Offspring: Sat., May 2, 7 p.m.

Trampled by Turtles and CAAMP: With Erin Rae, Thu., July 16, 7 p.m., $45-$99.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

3 Amigos: Feat. Roger Clyne, Johnny Hickman, Jim Dalton, Sat., March 7, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

David Archuleta: Sat., April 11, 8 p.m., $40-$45.

Elise Lieberth (album release): Fri., Jan. 31, 8 p.m., $13-$15.

Mindy Smith: Sat., Feb. 15, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Roger Clyne: Sun., March 8, noon, $20-$25.

Tom Russell: Fri., June 5, 7 p.m., $30-$40.

