Reader: Sports Illustrated Pick of Coach Prime Just a Popularity Contest

“Help me understand how Sanders meets the criteria for Sportsperson of the Year,” blasted columnist Dave Feit on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sportsmanship? He ran off players, turned molehills into mountains, & had players flashing jewelry at fans. Achievement? 4-8 CU beat zero teams w/ winning records. Best win is what? TCU? Nebraska?”
Already under attack for its use of AI to write stories, the Sports Illustrated explanation for its Coach Prime pick went beyond scores to focus on Sanders's impact in Boulder, including ticket sales, application numbers and his strengthening of the Black community in what is a very white town. “This is just the beginning,” the CU football account posted on X. “Congratulations to Coach Prime on being named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year!”
In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, some readers threw a flag on the play, while others cheered the choice. Says Hugh:
Unmatched publicity, excitement, hope and exposure for a once great football 🏈 program = easy choice.Responds Zack:
Because SI is a magazine, and getting put on a magazine cover means you won a popularity contest. A lesson on why we should stop treating Sports Illustrated (and similar awards in general) with such magnitude.Counters Karen:
He deserved it decades ago. Maybe they're fixing the error?Comments Steven:
Sports Illustrated picked a losing loudmouth coach using AI, then went about writing an article about the selection using AI. There is no other way an overpriced losing coach could win this award. But then, Prime is only building a resume and will be gone when Texas A&M offers him more money. See ya, loser Prime.Adds Lucas:
What a joke. Hype Illustrated got rented out for cheap.Wonders Nathan:
Which is more click-baity? SI making Prime Sportsman of the Year or Westword writing multiple articles about it?Although Westword has written many stories about Coach Prime since Deion Sanders was named the head coach of the University of Colorado football program (including this cover story), we'd published exactly one about the Sports Illustrated honor. Until this follow with readers' comments.
What do you think of the magazine's pick for Sportsperson of the Year? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].