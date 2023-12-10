 Opinion: Sports Illustrated Pick of Deion Sanders Just a Popularity Contest | Westword
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Comment of the Day

Reader: Sports Illustrated Pick of Coach Prime Just a Popularity Contest

Is Westword more click-baity than SI?
December 10, 2023
CU football coach Deion Sanders has another win.
CU football coach Deion Sanders has another win. Evan Semón
Share this:
University of Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders was crowned Sports Illustrated’s 2023 Sportsperson of the Year last week, and the pick set off a war of the words.

“Help me understand how Sanders meets the criteria for Sportsperson of the Year,” blasted columnist Dave Feit on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Sportsmanship? He ran off players, turned molehills into mountains, & had players flashing jewelry at fans. Achievement? 4-8 CU beat zero teams w/ winning records. Best win is what? TCU? Nebraska?”

Already under attack for its use of AI to write stories, the Sports Illustrated explanation for its Coach Prime pick went beyond scores to focus on Sanders's impact in Boulder, including ticket sales, application numbers and his strengthening of the Black community in what is a very white town. “This is just the beginning,” the CU football account posted on X. “Congratulations to Coach Prime on being named Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year!”

In their comments on the Westword Facebook post of the news, some readers threw a flag on the play, while others cheered the choice. Says Hugh:
Unmatched publicity, excitement, hope and exposure for a once great football 🏈 program = easy choice.
Responds Zack:
Because SI is a magazine, and getting put on a magazine cover means you won a popularity contest. A lesson on why we should stop treating Sports Illustrated (and similar awards in general) with such magnitude.
Counters Karen:
He deserved it decades ago. Maybe they're fixing the error?
Comments Steven:
Sports Illustrated picked a losing loudmouth coach using AI, then went about writing an article about the selection using AI. There is no other way an overpriced losing coach could win this award. But then, Prime is only building a resume and will be gone when Texas A&M offers him more money. See ya, loser Prime.
Adds Lucas:
What a joke. Hype Illustrated got rented out for cheap.
Wonders Nathan:
Which is more click-baity? SI making Prime Sportsman of the Year or Westword writing multiple articles about it?
Although Westword has written many stories about Coach Prime since Deion Sanders was named the head coach of the University of Colorado football program (including this cover story), we'd published exactly one about the Sports Illustrated honor. Until this follow with readers' comments.

What do you think of the magazine's pick for Sportsperson of the Year? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected].
KEEP WESTWORD FREE... Since we started Westword, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Denver, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Mother God One of (Too) Many Colorado Cults

Religion

Mother God One of (Too) Many Colorado Cults

By Teague Bohlen
Remembering Martin Lockley: Co-Founder of Dinosaur Ridge, World Traveler and Dedicated Father

News

Remembering Martin Lockley: Co-Founder of Dinosaur Ridge, World Traveler and Dedicated Father

By Catie Cheshire
Sweep of Homeless Encampment in Ballpark District Gets 145 People Off the Streets in One Day

Homelessness

Sweep of Homeless Encampment in Ballpark District Gets 145 People Off the Streets in One Day

By Bennito L. Kelty
Top Six Things Inside the Governor's Mansion, According to Holiday Tour Guides

Things to Do

Top Six Things Inside the Governor's Mansion, According to Holiday Tour Guides

By Hannah Metzger
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy Westword may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation