Reader: Cannabis Is Legal in Colorado, We Don't Need a 420 Rally

This week the organizers of the Mile High 420 Festival announced the lineup for their inaugural event in Civic Center Park on April 20, which will include performances by Lil Wayne, Lil' John, the Original Wailers and Inner Circle, among others. But it won't include smoking or politics, unlike previous 420 events. Then again, some readers think the event's time is past. Says Joe:

Cannabis is legal in Colorado. We've won. We don't need the 420 rally anymore. We certainly don't need the annual shit show of controversy.

Notes Tom:

Responds Samuel:

Is smoking weed ever really planned?



Concludes Christopher:

The Denver police present 420 at the park. Enjoy a free concert and a ticket. It's so not 420 it ain't even cool anymore.

The event permit changed hands this year, moving from longtime Denver 420 Rally organizer Miguel Lopez to Euflora, a Denver-based dispensary chain. According to Euflora marketing director Bobby Reginelli, around 50,000 people are expected to attend the Mile High 420 Festival, which will be much more about cannabis culture than politics.

"It's more diverse this year," he says. "We knew 30,000 people were going to attend this event regardless, so we wanted to reach out to the yoga community, bluegrass fans, people who like craft goods and anyone else."

What do you think of plans for this year's event?


