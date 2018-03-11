 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Reader: Cannabis Is Legal in Colorado, We Don't Need a 420 Rally
William Breathes

Reader: Cannabis Is Legal in Colorado, We Don't Need a 420 Rally

Westword Staff | March 11, 2018 | 5:31am
AA

This week the organizers of the Mile High 420 Festival announced the lineup for their inaugural event in Civic Center Park on April 20, which will include performances by Lil Wayne, Lil' John, the Original Wailers and Inner Circle, among others. But it won't include smoking or politics, unlike previous 420 events. Then again, some readers think the event's time is past. Says Joe: 

Cannabis is legal in Colorado. We've won. We don't need the 420 rally anymore. We certainly don't need the annual shit show of controversy.

Notes Tom: 

No smoking at this 420 party.

Responds Samuel: 

Is smoking weed ever really planned?

Concludes Christopher: 

The Denver police present 420 at the park. Enjoy a free concert and a ticket. It's so not 420 it ain't even cool anymore.

Keep reading for more of our coverage of 420 events at the Civic Center.

Reader: Cannabis Is Legal in Colorado, We Don't Need a 420 Rally
Brandon Marshall

"Civic Center 420 Festival Lineup Announced; No Politics or Smoking Planned"

Reader: Cannabis Is Legal in Colorado, We Don't Need a 420 RallyEXPAND
Brandon Marshall

"Euflora: New 4/20 Event at Civic Center Park Won't Be Rally"

Reader: Cannabis Is Legal in Colorado, We Don't Need a 420 Rally
Westword


"Seven Things We'd Like to See at the Next 420 Rally"
Reader: Cannabis Is Legal in Colorado, We Don't Need a 420 Rally
Westword

"Ask a Stoner: Why All the Fighting Over the 420 Rally?"

The event permit changed hands this year, moving from longtime Denver 420 Rally organizer Miguel Lopez to Euflora, a Denver-based dispensary chain. According to Euflora marketing director Bobby Reginelli, around 50,000 people are expected to attend the Mile High 420 Festival, which will be much more about cannabis culture than politics.

"It's more diverse this year," he says. "We knew 30,000 people were going to attend this event regardless, so we wanted to reach out to the yoga community, bluegrass fans, people who like craft goods and anyone else."

What do you think of plans for this year's event? Post a comment, or share your thoughts with an email to marijuana@westword.com.

Popular Stories

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >