Reader: Legal Cannabis Saved Me From Opioids!

While opioid deaths are increasing around the country, advocates suggest that legal marijuana has the potential to combat America's opioid crisis. But in a recent letter sent to legislators in states with forms of legal marijuana, drug-prevention organization Drug Free America says that pot use is associated with an increased risk of abusing prescription opioids and warns against using medical marijuana to treat opioid-use disorder.

But our readers throw the flag on that play. Says Desarae:

That's total Bs. You know who exploits it? Pharmaceuticals, FDA and the U.S. government.

Adds Jeremy: