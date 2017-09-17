Reader: I Better Get Goddamn Packages Faster Than a Pizza If Amazon Comes

After the New York Times deemed Denver the perfect city for Amazon's new headquarters, we decided to publish a list of some other reasons why Amazon should come to Denver. While there are certainly perks to such a giant company coming to the Mile High, there are plenty of drawbacks and issues that exacerbate existing problems.

Writes Lael:

As much as I love skyrocketing rents, terrible traffic, and the hordes of hipster transplants, I think Amazon would be better placed somewhere beside the Breaking Bad mobile meth lab outside Albuquerque. Though If they do come to Denver, I better get my goddamned packages faster then a Blackjack pizza.



Says Erin: