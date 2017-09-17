Reader: I Better Get Goddamn Packages Faster Than a Pizza If Amazon Comes

After the New York Times deemed Denver the perfect city for Amazon's new headquarters, we decided to publish a list of some other reasons why Amazon should come to Denver. While there are certainly perks to such a giant company coming to the Mile High, there are plenty of drawbacks and issues that exacerbate existing problems.
Writes Lael:
As much as I love skyrocketing rents, terrible traffic, and the hordes of hipster transplants, I think Amazon would be better placed somewhere beside the Breaking Bad mobile meth lab outside Albuquerque. Though If they do come to Denver, I better get my goddamned packages faster then a Blackjack pizza.
Says Erin:
Really?! Let's halt this. Denver needs the proper infrastructure to support the influx of MORE people in addition to the 100k+ plus moving here annually. Can we sustain this pace?
Comments Amy:
Colorado is a bad choice. Heard Wyoming is better...
Not everyone thinks Amazon coming to Denver is a bad idea. Tarasa simply says:
Yay!!!! I hope this happens.
Find more about growth in and around Denver below.
SMH! Here's How Much Priciest House and Condo in Denver Cost Last Month
My I-70 Labor Day Weekend Clusterf*ck Diary
The One Metro Denver Place Where Rent Is Actually Going Down
WTF: Metro Denver Rents Are Going Down and Up at the Same Time
Big Projects Are Home Wreckers for Longtime Residents of North Denver
Council Conflicts Over Airport, Stormwater Project Air Tonight
Priciest Metro Denver Places to Rent a Two-Bedroom Apartment Right Now
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Would a World-Class Motor Speedway in Aurora Leave the Plains in the Dust?
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!