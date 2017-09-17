 


Should Amazon come to Denver?
Should Amazon come to Denver?
Ken Wolter/Shutterstock.com

Reader: I Better Get Goddamn Packages Faster Than a Pizza If Amazon Comes

Westword Staff | September 17, 2017 | 7:24am
After the New York Times deemed Denver the perfect city for Amazon's new headquarters, we decided to publish a list of some other reasons why Amazon should come to Denver. While there are certainly perks to such a giant company coming to the Mile High, there are plenty of drawbacks and issues that exacerbate existing problems.

Writes Lael:

As much as I love skyrocketing rents, terrible traffic, and the hordes of hipster transplants, I think Amazon would be better placed somewhere beside the Breaking Bad mobile meth lab outside Albuquerque. Though If they do come to Denver, I better get my goddamned packages faster then a Blackjack pizza.

Says Erin:

Really?! Let's halt this. Denver needs the proper infrastructure to support the influx of MORE people in addition to the 100k+ plus moving here annually. Can we sustain this pace?

Comments Amy:

Colorado is a bad choice. Heard Wyoming is better...

Not everyone thinks Amazon coming to Denver is a bad idea. Tarasa simply says:

Yay!!!! I hope this happens.

Find more about growth in and around Denver below.

The view from 466 Houndstooth Court.
The view from 466 Houndstooth Court.
Zillow.com

SMH! Here's How Much Priciest House and Condo in Denver Cost Last Month

A photo shared on the Colorado Department of Transportation Facebook page on September 1, at the start of Labor Day weekend.
A photo shared on the Colorado Department of Transportation Facebook page on September 1, at the start of Labor Day weekend.
Colorado Department of Transportation

My I-70 Labor Day Weekend Clusterf*ck Diary

Reader: I Better Get Goddamn Packages Faster Than a Pizza If Amazon Comes
File photo

The One Metro Denver Place Where Rent Is Actually Going Down

Reader: I Better Get Goddamn Packages Faster Than a Pizza If Amazon Comes
File photo

WTF: Metro Denver Rents Are Going Down and Up at the Same Time

Reader: I Better Get Goddamn Packages Faster Than a Pizza If Amazon Comes
Getty Images/Westword

Big Projects Are Home Wreckers for Longtime Residents of North Denver

Councilman Rafael Espinoza has questioned the proposed public-private partnership at Denver International Airport and the impact of the stormwater project on City Park.
Councilman Rafael Espinoza has questioned the proposed public-private partnership at Denver International Airport and the impact of the stormwater project on City Park.
Matthew L. Van Deventer

Council Conflicts Over Airport, Stormwater Project Air Tonight

Reader: I Better Get Goddamn Packages Faster Than a Pizza If Amazon Comes
File photo

Priciest Metro Denver Places to Rent a Two-Bedroom Apartment Right Now

Biscuits Cafe is one of only a handful of restaurants in Watkins, and some people would like to keep it that way.
Biscuits Cafe is one of only a handful of restaurants in Watkins, and some people would like to keep it that way.
Jake Holschuh

Would a World-Class Motor Speedway in Aurora Leave the Plains in the Dust?

