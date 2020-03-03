 
The independent voice of Denver since 1977

4
Why Are You High on the Mile High City?
Evan Semón

Why Are You High on the Mile High City?

Westword Staff | March 3, 2020 | 12:51pm
AA

Happy 303 Day! We've been hard at work on our 37th Best of Denver edition, a compendium of all the things we love about the Mile High City (which was once synonymous with the 303 area code, until population growth necessitated the 720 overlay back in 1998).

To give you a taste of what's to come, we asked readers why they loved the 303. "Beautiful landscape," said one. "Everything," said many.

And for a few more specifics, there's this from Matt:

Love the changing weather, people are nicer and more polite than where I was born. Sunshine, every recreation I enjoy is only an hour or less away. Free dirt jump bike parks, high altitude training, I could go on!

Adds Bruce:

I love that one day I can be at Mission Ballroom for a show and the next I can be driving through the mountains without my phone, searching for some trail that will lead me to my new favorite quiet place.

 Suggests Chris:

Comedy! The scene here is just booming!

Raves Cogirl86: There is literally always something to do, see, eat, experience. Always fun!

Responds Will: 

Good food, great weather, friendly people!

Says Daisiespushedup: 

The open space. How quiet it is at night.

But we'll give the last word (for now), to Jon:

All the outdoor recreation available. Also, my birthday is 3/03!

What do you love about the 303? Post a comment, email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com...and don't forget to fill out the Best of Denver 2020 Readers' Poll at readerschoice.westword.com.

