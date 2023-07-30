Navigation
Reader: The Bong-A-Thon Has Been Legendary Since ’82

A real Rocky Mountain high.
July 30, 2023
Using two lighters at a time is common at the Bong-A-Thon. Jacqueline Collins
Colorado has hosted a race with high-caliber contenders every summer for over four decades. But these competitors aren’t running, biking or rock climbing. They’re smoking weed, and lots of it.

Held in a semi-secret mountain location to determine who has the fastest lungs in the Rockies, the Bong-A-Thon pits cannabis lovers against each other in a race to rip through one-gram bong hits. And when the 2023 event lit up in mid-July, photographer Jacqueline Collins was there to catch all the action.

In their comments on the Westword Instagram page, readers share their own observations. Says Jeff:
This was already legendary in 1982.
Adds Andy: 
This is what we train for.
Wonders Nikita: 
Wow! Can I become a part of this?
Answers Ashley: 
My mother-in-law goes every year. You have to be invited by somebody already in the group!
Recalls Erika:
 I remember the dispensary staff I worked with set something similar up for one of our team-building events and ooooo, we got in trouble. So fun.

Concludes Debbie:
 Jackie Collins Photography always captures the vibe.
Did you miss the photos of the 2023 Bong-A-Thon? See them here.

Have you been to a Bong-A-Thon? Did you compete? Share your memories in a comment or email [email protected].
