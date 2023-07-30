Reader: The Bong-A-Thon Has Been Legendary Since ’82

Held in a semi-secret mountain location to determine who has the fastest lungs in the Rockies, the Bong-A-Thon pits cannabis lovers against each other in a race to rip through one-gram bong hits. And when the 2023 event lit up in mid-July, photographer Jacqueline Collins was there to catch all the action.
In their comments on the Westword Instagram page, readers share their own observations. Says Jeff:
This was already legendary in 1982.Adds Andy:
This is what we train for.Wonders Nikita:
Wow! Can I become a part of this?Answers Ashley:
My mother-in-law goes every year. You have to be invited by somebody already in the group!Recalls Erika:
I remember the dispensary staff I worked with set something similar up for one of our team-building events and ooooo, we got in trouble. So fun.
Concludes Debbie:
Jackie Collins Photography always captures the vibe.Did you miss the photos of the 2023 Bong-A-Thon? See them here.
Have you been to a Bong-A-Thon? Did you compete? Share your memories in a comment or email [email protected].