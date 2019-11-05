Denver Dispensaries That Only Grow and Sell Their Own Weed

When recreational dispensaries first opened in Colorado, they grew virtually all of the weed that their customers bought. This wasn't out of choice: State laws at the time mandated that dispensaries cultivate their own cannabis in order to minimize black-market trafficking. But times have changed, and so has the way we get our weed.

Now that dispensaries are no longer limited by vertical integration laws, the majority of pot shops get large portions of their inventory, if not all of it, from wholesale growers. While wholesale cannabis doesn't necessarily mean a dip in quality or hike in price, some consumers prefer putting a face and name to people supplying their herb. For those farm-to-table-loving tokers, here are some of our favorite Denver-area dispensaries that stock their shelves only with pot they grow themselves.

Verde Natural

5101 East Colfax Avenue

303-474-4489

302 Pearl Street, Boulder

303-993-3066

Some of our Verde Natural favorite strains: Hazelnut Cream, Black Mamba, U.K. Cheese

House of Dankness

10555 East 45th Avenue

303-373-7373

Some of our favorite House of Dankness strains: Flo OG, Cornbread, Ghost Train Haze, Tangerine Kush

Trenchtown

734 Sheridan Boulevard

303-495-3531

Some of our favorite Trenchtown strains: Kings Kush, Hash Plant

Kind Love

4380 East Alameda Avenue, Glendale

303-565-3600

Some of our favorite Kind Love strains: Alien Rock Candy, Ecto-Cooler, Love Affair, Tiger's Milk

EXPAND Try the Lilac Diesel at Fox Cannabis. Scott Lentz

Denver Recreational

2117 Larimer Street

303-296-2093

2042 South Bannock Street

720-390-5070

Some of our favorite Denver Recreational strains: Cherry Diesel, Platinum Bubba Kush, Witches Weed

Fox Cannabis

4773 Fox Street

720-881-7460

Some of our favorite Fox Cannabis strains: Birthday Cake Kush, Lilac Diesel, Chem ’91

High Level Health

Four metro locations

Some of our favorite High Level strains: Frozen Grapes, Mimosa

L'Eagle

380 Quivas Street

303-825-0497

Some of our favorite L'Eagle strains: Grape Ape, Sour Diesel, Texas Hash Plant, L'Eagle Eagle

The Herbal Cure

985 South Logan Street

303-777-9333

Some of our favorite Herbal Cure strains: Cherry Pie, Frankenberry, Toxic Kool Aid

Sacred Seed

5885 East Evans Avenue

303-756-3762

Some of our favorite Sacred Seed strains: Appalachia, Cannalope Haze, Golden Goat



