Trenchtown is worth the drive west.
Trenchtown is worth the drive west.
Denver Dispensaries That Only Grow and Sell Their Own Weed

Herbert Fuego | November 5, 2019 | 8:58am
AA

When recreational dispensaries first opened in Colorado, they grew virtually all of the weed that their customers bought. This wasn't out of choice: State laws at the time mandated that dispensaries cultivate their own cannabis in order to minimize black-market trafficking. But times have changed, and so has the way we get our weed.

Now that dispensaries are no longer limited by vertical integration laws, the majority of pot shops get large portions of their inventory, if not all of it, from wholesale growers. While wholesale cannabis doesn't necessarily mean a dip in quality or hike in price, some consumers prefer putting a face and name to people supplying their herb. For those farm-to-table-loving tokers, here are some of our favorite Denver-area dispensaries that stock their shelves only with pot they grow themselves.

Verde Natural
5101 East Colfax Avenue
303-474-4489

302 Pearl Street, Boulder
303-993-3066

Some of our Verde Natural favorite strains: Hazelnut Cream, Black Mamba, U.K. Cheese

House of Dankness
10555 East 45th Avenue
303-373-7373

Some of our favorite House of Dankness strains: Flo OG, Cornbread, Ghost Train Haze, Tangerine Kush

Trenchtown
734 Sheridan Boulevard
303-495-3531

Some of our favorite Trenchtown strains: Kings Kush, Hash Plant

Kind Love
4380 East Alameda Avenue, Glendale
303-565-3600

Some of our favorite Kind Love strains: Alien Rock Candy, Ecto-Cooler, Love Affair, Tiger's Milk

Try the Lilac Diesel at Fox Cannabis.
Try the Lilac Diesel at Fox Cannabis.
Scott Lentz

Denver Recreational
2117 Larimer Street
303-296-2093

2042 South Bannock Street
720-390-5070

Some of our favorite Denver Recreational strains: Cherry Diesel, Platinum Bubba Kush, Witches Weed

Fox Cannabis
4773 Fox Street
720-881-7460

Some of our favorite Fox Cannabis strains: Birthday Cake Kush, Lilac Diesel, Chem ’91

High Level Health
Four metro locations

Some of our favorite High Level strains: Frozen Grapes, Mimosa

L'Eagle
380 Quivas Street
303-825-0497

Some of our favorite L'Eagle strains: Grape Ape, Sour Diesel, Texas Hash Plant, L'Eagle Eagle

The Herbal Cure
985 South Logan Street
303-777-9333

Some of our favorite Herbal Cure strains: Cherry Pie, Frankenberry, Toxic Kool Aid

Sacred Seed
5885 East Evans Avenue
303-756-3762

Some of our favorite Sacred Seed strains: Appalachia, Cannalope Haze, Golden Goat

What are your favorite grow-their-own dispensaries? Tell us in a comment, or email marijuana@westword.com.

 
Herbert Fuego is the resident stoner at Westword, ready to answer all your marijuana questions.

