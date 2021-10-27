Why Colorado Tokers Love Spooky Sunset

Halloween is actually well represented on the flower shelf. Frankenberry and Witches Weed have each had strong runs in Denver, and strains like Ghost OG, Ghost Train Haze and Ecto-Cooler, though not directly Halloween-y, are popular year-round and connected enough to October 31. But we could always use another addition to the ghoulish ganja list, and Spooky Sunset seemed destined to be just that in 2021.
A Colorado creation from Cannarado Genetics, Spooky Sunset was bred from Ghost OG and Sunset Sherbet, two well-established strains on Denver's dispensary scene. Both of Spooky Sunset's parents are notorious for their potency and sedative qualities, although Sunset Sherbet might be a little newer, and bulky compared to its early-2000s partner. The combination clearly points to Spooky Sunset being a nighttime slugger, but the kid still has big shoes to fill.
Sunset Sherbet's flavor is just as respectable as its strength, and Ghost OG's citrus spin on OG earthiness is no slouch, either. But Spooky Sunset swung and missed in the smell and taste departments. Weak notes of musty pine wheezed out when I pinched calyxes, and the smoke's dry flavor backed up that reaction. I was dubious that anything good would come from the high, but ended up being happily wrong on that one.
Down 0-2 in the count, Spooky Sunset's relaxing effects were an absolute home run, dismantling any energy and stress left in my body. Despite being all alone and watching the latest Michael Myers flick in the dark, the stoned scaries never came. Why? Because Spooky Sunset's face-melting high simply wouldn't allow it — nor would it allow me to stay awake for half of the movie.
The dry cuts of Spooky Sunset around town and their blander flavor might scare off some customers, but the high is strong enough to keep the strain around for future Halloweens.
Looks: Dense, olive green and large in all senses, Spooky Sunset's buds can get tall, but they never seem to lose their weight. Imagine a hulked-up, bright version of OG Kush with more trichome coverage.
Smell: Heavy on the myrcene and light on citrus, Spooky Sunset's earthy characteristics won't blow you away, but the musty-forest aroma is a fair representation of the strain's OG background. I've certainly smelled stronger, but it's a solid B- for an OG, with a quiet layer of orange notes and doughy scents lingering in some cases.
Flavor: Spooky Sunset's weakest quality is its flavor, that of a mild OG with tiny bits of citrus and cakey hints — like pulverized lemongrass or a weakly poured gin and tonic. It's not a bad flavor, but it's too tame for me.
Effects: Spooky Sunset wasn't my favorite smelling or smoking experience, but I can't deny how consistent and effective the high was. Strictly meant for nighttime in my house, Spooky Sunset didn't just make my body tired, it turned my brain into mashed potatoes. That destroys my day if smoked too early, but the effects are built for physical and mental relief, whether that's real back pain or counteracting too much coffee in the day.
Where to find it: Spooky Sunset has recently been seen at Golden Meds, Green Dragon, High Level Health, Lightshade, LivWell, Lova and Star Buds. None of the cuts I've come across were particularly well hydrated or worth more than $25 an eighth, but the strain has potential if future harvests aren't as dry.
Is there a strain you’d like to see profiled? Email [email protected]