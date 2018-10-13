Ghostly Ganja: Ten Weed Strains for Halloween Lovers

Whether you're toking up before eating your children's candy, getting high to inspire jack-o-lantern designs or enhancing the visual aspects of The Nightmare Before Christmas (it's not just a Christmas flick), you'll find that cannabis can come in handy during Halloween season. And as with pumpkin beers and witches' brew, there are plenty of scary strains to heighten the spirit.

Below are ten Halloween-friendly strains we've recently reviewed, all of which are routinely available in the Denver area. This ghastly mix of OGs, uplifting sativas, melting indicas and more will have you coughing at the moon in no time — and if you're stuck in a pumpkin patch without a pipe, check out this guide on how to make pipes out of harvest fruits and vegetables.



Frankenberry Herbert Fuego

Frankenberry

Not only does Frankenberry ramp up the ghoulish effects a notch as you puff a joint and watch Michael Myers get back up for the tenth time, but it also takes you back to mornings before school, eating a bowl of the strawberry-marshmallow cereal — and so does the strain’s cake-y, berry flavor.

EXPAND Ghost OG Herbert Fuego

Ghost OG

Ghost OG won't rip you apart immediately, instead initially giving a body high with strong accompanying focus. Euphoric effects on the mind peak about twenty or thirty minutes later, just about the time that body high turns into an epic case of the munchies, whether you last ate five minutes or five hours ago. Medical benefits include treating anxiety, pain, inflammation, headaches, glaucoma, eating disorders and exhaustion.

Ecto-Cooler Herbert Fuego

Ecto-Cooler

My favorite strain names take me back to childhood or otherwise tap into nostalgia, like Bruce Banner, Duke Nukem and Smurfette, all of which are actual names of pot. So imagine my joy last year when I came across Ecto-Cooler, a strain named after the Ghostbusters-themed Hi-C drink in the ’90s made to turn from orange to green in honor of Slimer, the movie’s fat, lovable undead ball of ectoplasm.

Witches Weed Herbert Fuego

Witches Weed

A hybrid of Chemdawg D, Cinderella 99, OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG, Witches Weed certainly sounds like it was brewed up in a cauldron, and its funky high is almost supernatural. Some people don't like the unpredictable high, but most tokers don't have a tolerance level high enough to notice the differences. I compare its effects to a weed salad: mixing a handful of different strains together for one sweet mindfuck. But what Witches Weed lacks in consistency, it makes up for in flavor.

EXPAND Chernobyl Herbert Fuego

Chernobyl

Chernobyl was the Soviet facility that experienced a reactor malfunction in 1986, resulting in one of the worst nuclear-power-plant accidents in history. The nearby town of Pripyat, Ukraine, is still abandoned, and the disaster’s long-term effects are expected to kill up to 60,000 people, largely from thyroid cancer. Chernobyl the strain’s bright-green color has a radiant glow, and its genetics are somewhat ghastly, too, hailing from a blend of Trainwreck, Jack the Ripper and Trinity. Still, I’d rather think of Mr. Burns or the Springfield Isotopes after smoking this citrus delight than death, disease and destruction.

Harlequin Herbert Fuego

Harlequin

Although it’s a CBD strain, Harlequin packs quite the sativa uplift, known for melting away pain and anxiety while easing stress and fatigue. The strain is much more popular for medical use than recreational, but its relaxing yet invigorating effects are a favorite for the productive smoker. Just remember to keep a water bottle with you: The cottonmouth is strong in this one.

Ogre Herbert Fuego

Ogre

No matter the cut, Ogre tends to be a calming strain, good for mental anguish and a sore body after a hard day’s work. Its high is forceful up front, filling the eyes and mind with a gust of creativity that can be hard to contain — but that brute inspiration only bears fruit if dosed responsibly. Smoke Ogre throughout the day, and its mean tendencies will surface. Reserve this for after-work projects and hobbies, or your concentration will be wiped.

Ghost Train Haze Herbert Fuego

Ghost Train Haze

This strain delivers effects similar to those of other sativa heavyweights, bringing shots of energy and a case of the munchies, but possible paranoia, too. Medical patients use it for pain, lack of appetite, exhaustion and stress. Creatives use it in low doses for an inspirational rush.

Killer Queen Herbert Fuego

Killer Queen

Although uplifting and relatively free of anxiety, Killer Queen's high is light on focus and has a strong comedown if you smoke the strain regularly. The combination of energy and muddiness makes for great effects before an easy hike, run or any activity that requires vigor without concentration. Minor pain, headaches, glaucoma and insomnia have all been treated with Killer Queen.

Toxic Kool Aid Herbert Fuego

Toxic Kool Aid

Toxic Kool Aid, a strain popping up in a handful of dispensaries around Denver, wouldn’t be my first choice for infusing a Keef Cola, but I’ll happily stuff a gutted cigarillo with it. In no way will this strain have you jumping through a living-room wall with energy, but one sniff of its fruity, sweet flavor could have you screaming “Oh, yeah!” in no time.