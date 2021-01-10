Reader: I Miss Seeing Live Shows!

You won't see anything like this at Red Rocks again in the next few months...

^ Keep Westword Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Denver and help keep the future of Westword free. Support Us

Yes, people are eager to hear live music again — which explains why, when Out There Colorado published a story announcing that the new lineup for Red Rocks had been posted, fans jumped at the chance to start planning their next concert season.

Just one problem: This was not the new lineup for Red Rocks, but a leftover version on a new website that includes dates for previously booked concerts that have yet to be postponed. But while live venues are opening on a very limited basis this month, no one has any idea when Red Rocks will be able to host concerts again.

After Kyle Harris explained that in "No, Red Rocks Did Not Announce Its 2021 Schedule," plenty of frustrated music fans weighed in on the Westword Facebook page. Says Dave:



Another article basically saying nothing.



Responds Zenn:



It says the schedule from last year was superimposed onto this year, which means earlier reports of the schedule release were false.



Replies Melissa:



Good, because that lineup sucked balls.



Adds Ames:

It's only leftovers from the previous year. there are glaring holes in the schedule that obviously no promoter is trying to fill at the moment.



Suggests Katie:

Just consider any show this year canceled or postponed. I'd seek a refund at this point.



Notes Susie:

I miss seeing live shows, but I'll bet those who work in the music industry miss them more!



Concludes Larry:

At this point, everyone who relies on this for employment...are getting reeeeealllly skinny.

What act do you hope you'll be able to see at Red Rocks? In the meantime, will you go to shows at local venues? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.