Comment of the Day

Reader: I'd Trade Ten Green Chile Joints for One Soft-Serve Spot

July 16, 2023 8:02AM

Soft-serve cones at Dang!
It's National Ice Cream Day, and Denver has plenty of ice cream joints where you can celebrate. But as Molly Martin observes in "I Scream, You Scream, We're Screaming for More Soft-Service Ice Cream," this city is definitely short of soft-serve options. Particularly the kind of community gathering places you find in her native Vermont, the legendary creemee stands.

In fact, she notes, Denver only has one major player in the soft-serve game: Dang, the Park Hill offshoot of Little Man that's a modernized take on the classic soft-serve stand. (In honor of National Ice Cream Day, today the seven Little Man locations, including Dang, are launching the annual Passport to Happiness campaign, offering the chance to win free ice cream for a year; get details here.)

In their comments on the Westword Facebook and Instagram pages, readers (with one definite exception) agree with Martin on the sad shortage of soft serve in the Mile High City. Says Jayne: 
I'm screaming for more soft serve, too. I'd trade ten green chile joints for one soft-serve spot.
Comments Huckleberry: 
Denver, this is a need, not a want.
Adds Courtney:
I have been saying this for years. As an East Coaster, the lack of soft serve is palpable.
Notes Kershnich:
I’ve been saying this for years! As an upstate New Yorker, I just need a twist in a cup with rainbow sprinkles sometimes (weekly). The soft-serve options that we do have in Denver aren’t milky enough. I would be happy to taste test for any ice cream shops looking to take this challenge on!
Echoes Chow:
 I couldn’t agree more with the lack of soft serve, Also, Denver needs to step up the sprinkle ratio: I don’t want ten to twelve sprinkles on the cone, I want that dang cone coated.
Suggests Terry:
There’s plenty of soft-serve frozen yogurt shops. Just as delicious.
But then there's this from Palo_Saxo: 
The only people that agree with this headline are ignorant transplants, and this publication is clearly run by transplants, Y’all are clueless, and should give up. Never picking up another Westword as long as I live in Denver which has been a bastion of hope regarding free press. Y’all lost, and all the real OGs see. Leave town. Y’all prolly support cops, too. Byeeee.
That's a hard response to a simple story about this city's lack of soft-serve options!

When you want ice cream (soft serve or not) in Denver, where do you go? Post a comment or share your thoughts at [email protected]
