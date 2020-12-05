Reader: Legalization Is Coming, but Not Soon Enough

On December 4, the House of Representatives approved a bill that would end federal marijuana prohibition, marking the first time a full chamber of Congress has approved decriminalizing marijuana.

New York Representative Jerry Nadler's Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement Act, better known as the MORE Act, would remove the plant from the Controlled Substances Act, allowing states to regulate marijuana as they see fit; it would also set up programs to expunge old cannabis-related convictions and push social equity in any potential federally legal pot industry.

But first, the bill would have to pass the U.S. Senate...and as commenters note in the Facebook post of our story about MORE passing the House, that remains a high hurdle. And even in Colorado, readers don't agree about legalizations. Says Bill:



Two guesses what McConnell will do with the bill, and the first one doesn't count.



Adds Bret:

How courageous after the election.



Suggests Marsha:



Marijuana should all be criminalized except for supervised medical purposes.



Replies Harry:

Regardless of opinions on marijuana, that’s a disgusting, dangerous and offensive view. The millions of people whose lives were ruined by that line of thinking can attest to that.



Rob points out:

There are no restrictions on non-medical alcohol.



Counters John:

One vice doesn't mean additional ones should be allowed.



Concludes Joe:

Get with the program. Legalization is coming, but not soon enough.



But advocates remain optimistic.

"By going on the record with this vote, House members have set the stage for a much-needed legislative showdown in 2021, when we will have the Biden administration in office — one that has publicly expressed an appetite for advancing the restorative-justice remedies outlined in the MORE Act," says Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws. "We are primed and ready for this legislative debate, and we expect, ultimately, to win it.”

What do you think of the MORE Act? How legalizing marijuana has worked in Colorado? Post a comment or email your thoughts to editorial@westword.com.