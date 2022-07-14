Cannabis Strains That Help Fight the Sunday Scaries

Whether it's that final drag home on a weekend vacation, an afternoon round of golf or the late football game just won't end, the Sunday scaries are there, pinching us with stress and anxiety as Monday approaches. In fact, a sample size of over 4,000 people proved such a dynamic, with Sunday easily scoring as the hardest night for Americans to fall asleep on.
Some bosses and jobs are so difficult that no amount of weed will do the trick, but there are herbal options for the run-of-the-mill Sunday stress. To keep you zen as the work week approaches, give one of these ten cannabis strains a puff.
Sundae Driver
The hybrid, a mix of Fruity Pebbles OG and Grape Pie from Cannarado, is a no-brainer for mental relaxation without physical fatigue. Don't put this strain in overdrive, and enjoying the last 24 hours of the weekend without guilt becomes much easier. Clearing out anxiety or stress without becoming immobile on weed is tough to achieve, but Sundae Driver provides a smooth high that more than lives up to its name. Monday's still coming, but you'll deal with that when the ride's over. That easygoing high has fooled me into one too many hits and several zoned-out stares, though, so drive slow.
Extra Pulp
It would be fair to describe Extra Pulp as a hybrid, but the comedown is so sudden, strong and unavoidable that I've stopped trying to smoke it before 5 p.m. After about an hour of focused and creative energy, everything starts to sag. Time moves slower, vision becomes narrow, and nothing garners a real reaction. Burn a bowl, get your clothes and lunch ready for Monday, and hop in bed for an episode or two.
Key Lime Pie
I was skeptical of the rush of pastry strains five years ago, and smoking something that barely replicated its namesake was common at that point. Key Lime Pie was and is one of the real ones, though. A phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies popular enough to make it alone, Key Lime Pie's flavor is much better than that of a LaCroix, and the high is a consistent nighttime treat. The high goes to work quickly on my body and is more of a slow burn on the brain, but munchies are inevitable, even if I've just eaten. A puff and second round of nosh is a fantastic combination, however, setting the stage for a smooth descent into dreamland.
Funyunz
I had the misfortune of mistaking Funyunz' gassy, funky flavor profile for a good afternoon smoke, which immediately ended all of my plans. Standing turns into sitting inside of an hour after smoking Funyunz, and sitting quickly turns into lying down. If you use Funyunz for anything other than a sedative or midnight snack, be prepared to struggle and yawn until a pillow is secured.
Honolulu Strange
Hey, not all Sunday strains need to be about pure relaxation. Sometimes we need to be able to enjoy the moment at hand, and this puppy provides sustained energy and good feelings throughout the day. My focus typically returns within fifteen minutes of lighting up, the euphoria and creativity never leave, and the munchies are generally minimal. Outside of a dry mouth and the off chance that my focus stays fuzzy (usually after smoking too much), Honolulu Strange is very light on the side effects.
Burkle
Nearly everything about Burkle's smell and appearance says you're about to get blitzed by the entire legion of boom. Dark, sticky buds and notes of Kush, berries and zesty licorice on the nose are essentially the bright colors of a poisonous tree frog, warning any toker brave enough to get close that a quick end to their day is coming. Find a bed, recliner or any sort of comfortable surface that allows some stretching, because you're going to be out soon. Burkle is a quintessential strain for a night spent inside, and the munchies aren't as strong as expected.
Runtz
Potent and popular, Runtz's pure strength will help you end the weekend on a high note. Considered a 50/50 hybrid, the effects generally start in my head and eyes, sparking an instant cerebral high that kills my peripheral vision and stress. Despite the tunnel vision, concentration and energy aren't hard to come by for the first hour or two, and that plays nicely with the lack of stress. Physical relaxation and munchies are inevitable, though, so be prepared to crash. If you can't find Runtz, Pink Runtz and White Runtz are both close alternates.
Pancakes
Don't consume these Pancakes in the morning, or you'll be asleep again before noon. Pancakes relaxes my body, yet it's the head high that really slows me down. Stress is eliminated, but so are concentration and any sense of urgency. The lack of mental direction left me listless without pre-chosen entertainment. Save it for dessert or self-medication, because Pancakes' strength is no joke. Hey, breakfast for dinner can be fun!
Rainbow Cookies
Rainbow Cookies is a perfect hybrid for the regular user, but probably more on the calming side for lower tolerances. The cerebral high is light on anxiety, making it great for zoning out if the right movie or song is playing. That mental relaxation becomes physical inside of a couple of hours, and that's when you have two choices: caffeine or nap.
Jealousy
The strain's heavyweight power is so serious that the first thirty minutes would be disorienting if anxiety were present, and I usually need a few minutes to find my bearings after sharing a joint. Luckily, Jealousy has proved effective at killing stress, too, so that potent high usually ends in the kitchen instead of the fetal position. Take your puffs slowly, and Jealousy is a superb evening strain after a long or tiring day.