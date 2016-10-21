100 Favorite Dishes: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette
|
A great breakfast sandwich starts with the croissant.
Mark Antonation
No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette
Pastry chef Melissa Yanc opened the cozy La Fillette bakery just over two years ago in a nondescript storefront at 4416 East Eighth Avenue. Neighbors lucky enough to live within walking distance can follow the wafting scent of her fresh-baked bread and pastries every morning, then find themselves at the counter contemplating baguettes, croissants and galettes, among many other tempting French delights at breakfast and lunch.
For the rest of us who wish to stock up on crusty loaves of French bread (and perhaps a dozen colorful macarons), sitting down for a breakfast sandwich makes the drive over a little more special. That's because La Fillette's kitchen doesn't settle for microwaved scrambled eggs or cheap ingredients, but instead fries eggs to order for each sandwich, which comes with your choice of bread, meat, cheese and veggies.
|
Don't go where there aren't any croissants.
Mark Antonation
For the base, our choice is Yanc's flaky, buttery croissant. From there, you can add bacon or ham and green chiles or sauteed leeks (if you're feeling a little continental). Cheese comes in several varieties; the beauty pictured above is finished with nutty Gruyere. The fried egg, cooked sunnyside up (although you can request yours firmer if you desire), lends its liquid yolk to the mix like a simple, creamy sauce.
Despite its proximity to busy Colorado Boulevard, the bakery's tiny front room is a retreat from Denver's morning bustle, where a cup of coffee and a breakfast croissant help slow the day down. And the bag of baked goods in the car for the drive home adds its rustic aroma to remind you of La Fillette for the rest of the day.
Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.
No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop
No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House
No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider
No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas
No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand
No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus
No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ
No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli
No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama
No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn
No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres
No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria
No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery
No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi
No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ
No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room
No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung
No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria
No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen
No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen
No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado
No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back
No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger
No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough
No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6
No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire
No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery
No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens
No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen
No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma
No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery
No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery
No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill
No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola
No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer
No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies
No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key
No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant
No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino
No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout
No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's
No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma
No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice
No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class
No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto
No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta
No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service
No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats
No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods
No. 50: Bison Pastrami at To The Wind Bistro
No. 49: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at Bronze Empire
No. 48: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Location
4416 E. Eighth Ave.
Denver, Colorado 80220
www.sugarvisiondenver.com/la-fillette...
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!