100 Favorite Dishes: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette

EXPAND A great breakfast sandwich starts with the croissant. Mark Antonation

No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette

Pastry chef Melissa Yanc opened the cozy La Fillette bakery just over two years ago in a nondescript storefront at 4416 East Eighth Avenue. Neighbors lucky enough to live within walking distance can follow the wafting scent of her fresh-baked bread and pastries every morning, then find themselves at the counter contemplating baguettes, croissants and galettes, among many other tempting French delights at breakfast and lunch.

For the rest of us who wish to stock up on crusty loaves of French bread (and perhaps a dozen colorful macarons), sitting down for a breakfast sandwich makes the drive over a little more special. That's because La Fillette's kitchen doesn't settle for microwaved scrambled eggs or cheap ingredients, but instead fries eggs to order for each sandwich, which comes with your choice of bread, meat, cheese and veggies.

EXPAND Don't go where there aren't any croissants. Mark Antonation

For the base, our choice is Yanc's flaky, buttery croissant. From there, you can add bacon or ham and green chiles or sauteed leeks (if you're feeling a little continental). Cheese comes in several varieties; the beauty pictured above is finished with nutty Gruyere. The fried egg, cooked sunnyside up (although you can request yours firmer if you desire), lends its liquid yolk to the mix like a simple, creamy sauce.

Despite its proximity to busy Colorado Boulevard, the bakery's tiny front room is a retreat from Denver's morning bustle, where a cup of coffee and a breakfast croissant help slow the day down. And the bag of baked goods in the car for the drive home adds its rustic aroma to remind you of La Fillette for the rest of the day.

