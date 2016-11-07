100 Favorite Dishes: Italian Combo #2 at Carbone's

EXPAND Carbone's has moved from its charming deli counter, but the Italian sandwiches are still top-notch Laura Shunk

No. 43: Italian combo #2 at Carbone's

We practically wept when the original Carbone's closed its doors, making good on a longtime threat from Lonardo family matriarch Rosa to exit the business. The original 38th Avenue storefront was short on space but long on charm, and it frequently commanded long lines of patrons, some of whom had patronized the place for decades, who stopped by for freshly ground sausage, Italian imports and sandwiches.

And, oh, those sandwiches. Carbone's was one of the only places in town where you could get an old-school Italian sandwich, you see — the kind that comes wrapped unceremoniously in white butcher paper and served with a side of colorful commentary, be it praise for, or a rant about, the family's most recent activities. You got meatballs or sausage or cold cuts and not much else — because these sandwiches were so good, you just didn't need bells or whistles.

We were overjoyed, then, when Carbone's came back to the Monkey Barrel, taking up residence in the kitchen of a bar that focuses on craft beer and Colorado spirits. But we worried a bit that it wouldn't be quite the same.

And it's not the same — you order your sandwich these days from an affable bartender, and you can eat it sitting in a booth while you drink a beer (which is admittedly better than wolfing your lunch down in your car in the parking lot). The deli case is gone, as are the coils of sausage inside, and there's no Rosa, waiting to regale you with her trials and tribulations.

But this is still one hell of a sandwich, and we were happy to find that our trusty Italian combo #2 hasn't changed: It's still built on a crusty Italian loaf with a generous stack of soppresatta, mortadella, prosciutto and (in our case) provolone, plus the requisite shredded lettuce, slices of tomato, red onions, hot and sweet peppers and a lubricating splash of olive oil and vinegar.

It'll make you nostalgic for the old Denver Italian restaurants that are drying up — and glad this relic still exists to be celebrated.

Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.

