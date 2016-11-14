100 Favorite Dishes: Mile High Nachos at Racines

EXPAND A mountain of a meal at Racines. Racines

No. 40: Mile High Nachos at Racines

Racines is Denver's go-to restaurant, a place where diverse groups of diners have gathered for more than three decades, always with the knowledge that there will be something for everyone on its menu. And, in fact, one menu item could feed just about everyone: the Mile High Nachos. This is the ultimate comfort food, a mountain of homemade tortilla chips loaded with white cheddar cheese, black or refried beans, black olives, jalapeños, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and salsa for $11.99. You can customize by asking for some of the ingredients to be left off or served on the side, or add grilled chicken or grilled steak for just two bucks more.

We're high on the Mile High Nachos — whether as an appetizer for a crowd or a massive meal for one

