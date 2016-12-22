100 Favorite Dishes: Bagna Cauda Broccoli Rabe at Dio Mio

EXPAND Mark Antonation

No. 33: Bagna Cauda Broccoli Rabe at Dio Mio Handmade Pasta

Broccoli rabe isn't exactly sexy; the bitter vegetable more often than not looks like nothing more than limp weeds on a plate. But the cooks at Dio Mio Handmade Pasta at 3264 Larimer Street turn broccoli's skinny cousin into a racy dish with electric green stalks, a burst of heat and a traditional Italian sauce that uses tiny fish for extra flavor.

Bagna cauda is a hot, fondue-style dip from northern Italy that's typically flavored with anchovies. But Alex Figura and Spencer White, the chef/owner duo in Dio Mio's kitchen, use sardines instead, which mellow the sauce a little while still providing fish flavor. Garlic and egg yolks also go into the mix, which is spooned over oven-roasted broccoli rabe — stalks, leave, florets and all. A shower of breadcrumbs adds crunch while Calabrian chiles provide a wake-up call that builds and builds like a persistent snooze alarm.

The new counter-service eatery specializes in hand-rolled pasta — something you shouldn't miss when you go. But listen to your parents when they tell you to eat your veggies; at Dio Mio you'll be glad you did.

