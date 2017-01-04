100 Favorite Dishes: Last Great Lunch of 2016, First Great Plate of 2017
Kalua pork doesn't get much better than at Ohana Island Kitchen — unless you add fried Spam.
Mark Antonation
No. 29 & 28: Comfort Food at Ohana Island Kitchen and the Kitchen Table
Lunch is an excellent time for exploring the local, the mom-and-pop, the hole-in-the-wall joints. Expectations are set for good food without the bells and whistles; you can save the wow factor of expensive decor and ingratiating service for a weekend dinner. And sometimes the best lunch places aren't even open for dinner, so taking time during the day for a visit is the only option.
Such is the case at Ohana Island Kitchen at 2563 15th Street, where we headed for our last weekday lunch of 2016: a simple plate of pork and rice. And for less than $10, we received a heaping mound of pulled kalua pork, an equally impressive pile of sticky rice decorated with Japanese furikake seasoning, and some colorful pickled vegetables that added tang and crunch to the meal. Don't spare the extra buck for a slice of glazed Spam — a salty-sweet topper that stands in nicely as a budget alternative to the more expensive Spam musubi roll ($3.50).
Ohana's kalua pork is so packed with rich, juicy flavor, it made for a perfect end note to a year's worth of dining out in Denver. Aloha, 2016 — and aloha, 2017.
A long weekend later, we started 2017 off with more comfort, this time at the Kitchen Table (1426 East 22nd Avenue). The short, dark and dreary days of January invite the kind of Midwestern cooking served up at this cafeteria-style eatery that's technically open through dinner Tuesday to Saturday but often sells out before darkness falls. Owner Dave Kilroy smokes up some mean barbecue, but we were searching for something a little closer to what mom might dish up, so meatloaf it was.
Elements of barbecue creep into Kilroy's meatloaf, too, with its zingy cap of baked-on barbecue sauce adding peppery notes to the succulent beef beneath, which cooks for ninety minutes to ensure every forkful is soft like fresh-baked bread. Entrees come with a crunchy little herbed biscuit and a side of choice. We opted for hammy collards for some vegetable nutrition: It's what Mom would want.
We could all use a little comfort these days; bracketing New Year's Day with two warm and hearty lunches set the tone for the coming year, when returning to old familiar favorites might just help guide us through the bumps and rough patches.
We could all use a little comfort this winter; the Kitchen Table doesn't disappoint.
Mark Antonation
