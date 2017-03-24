100 Favorite Dishes: Laksa at Jaya Asian Grill
|
Jaya's laksa channels Singaporean hawker markets.
Laura Shunk
No. 8: Singapore Curry Laksa at Jaya Asian Grill
Singapore's hawker markets teem with hungry patrons who line up for a little satay, chili crab or samosa. Just about every center hosts at least one laksa stall, where an owner ladles spicy coconut milk-based broth pooled with chile oil over noodles and seafood and hands it over to customers in long lines. Singaporean food culture (and the street snacks, in particular) combines flavors of India and China; many residents can trace their roots to one of those two cultures.
Laksa likely originated with the Chinese, and migrated across Indonesia and Malaysia. Here in Denver, your gateway to Singapore goes through Jaya Asian Grill, where the Singaporean owner puts out a number of specialties from the city-state, including char kway teow (a fried flat-noodle dish), pineapple-studded Singapore-style fried rice (or nasi goreng) and roti canai, a fried flatbread. He also makes an impressive curry laksa. His substantial broth is subtly sweet, peppery and edged with lime, and it bathes shellfish, fishcakes and rice noodles, plus fresh jalapeños, which add a bit of heat. Fresh cilantro finishes the soup, giving it a verdant bite. Want to try another specialty? Consider a durian smoothie; the sugar and milk take the edge off the pungent fruit, about which people like to say, "Tastes like heaven, smells like hell."
Hungry for more? All of the dishes in our 2016 countdown are linked below.
No. 100: Masala Beef at Biju's Little Curry Shop
No. 99: Bacon Shrimp and Grits at Bacon Social House
No. 98: Porchetta and Kimchi Sandwich at Brider
No. 97: Squab-and-Sunchoke Tortellini at Abejas
No. 96: Housemade Burrata at Viand
No. 95: Schweinshaxe at Rhein Haus
No. 94 Kimchi Jeon at Seoul BBQ
No. 93: Zuppa Pomodoro at Parisi Italian Market & Deli
No. 92: The Ocean Salad at Sushi-Rama
No. 91: The Signature Bowl from Churn & Burn
No. 90: Green Chorizo at Los Compadres
No. 89: The Diavola Calzone at Pino's Neighborhood Pizzeria
No. 88: Biscuits and Green Chile at the Noshery
No. 87: Chirashi at Izu Sushi
No. 86: Brisket and Ribs at GQue Championship BBQ
No. 85: The Tornado at the Chowder Room
No. 84: Korean Fried Chicken Wings at Yong Gung
No. 83: A Meatball Hero at Lil' Ricci's New York Pizzeria
No. 82: Shakshuka at Stowaway Coffee + Kitchen
No. 81: Late-Night Ramen at Brazen
No. 80: Potato Tacos at El Tejado
No. 79: Corned Beef Heart at theWay Back
No. 78: The Fried Bologna Sandwich at Snarfburger
No. 77: Sweet Corn Mezzaluna at Bar Dough
No. 76: Duck Confit at Table 6
No. 75: Croque Monsieur at Fire
No. 74: Tahini Cookies at the Preservery
No. 73: The Alferd Packer Salad at MAD Greens
No. 72: The Tuna Poke Bowl at Ohana Island Kitchen
No. 71: Mini Chile Rellenos at La Loma
No. 70: The Combination Banh Mi at Vinh Xuong Bakery
No. 69: The Falafel Waffle at Moxie Eatery
No. 68: Korean Fried Duck Wings at Chow Urban Grill
No. 67: Spaghetti Alla Carbonara at Spatola
No. 66: The Classic Burger from Skirted Heifer
No. 65: The Chicken Salad Stuffed Avocado at Poppies
No. 64: Super Pass Key Special at Pass Key
No. 63: How the West Was Won at Dozens Restaurant
No. 62: Manzo With Polenta at Spuntino
No. 61: P & S Snack Mix at the Pig & the Sprout
No. 59-60: Sloppers at Gray's Coors Tavern and Diego's
No. 58: Potstickers at Zoe Ma Ma
No. 57: Griddle Cooked Bullfrog at Yum Yum Spice
No. 56: Macaroni and Cheese at Work & Class
No. 55: Lobster, Egg and Caviar Bruschetta at Bar Fausto
No. 54: Orecchiette at Coperta
No. 53: Cheese Steak at Steuben's Food Service
No. 52: PB&B Acai Bowl at ProsperOats
No. 51: Gold Miner's Breakfast at River and Woods
No. 50: Bison Pastrami at To The Wind Bistro
No. 49: Spicy Beef Hot Pot at Bronze Empire
No. 48: Brad's Neo Gyro at Avelina
No. 47: The Egg and Croissant Sandwich at La Fillette Bakery
No. 46: Smoked Brisket Stroganoff Pot Pie From Humble Pie and Kitchen Table
No. 45: Hisbiscus-Flower Tacos at Comal
No. 44: The Juicy Lucy at the Midwestern Saloon
No. 43: Italian combo #2 at Carbone's
No. 42: Huevos Rancheros at Las Potrancas
No. 41: The Roti Taco at Mister Tuna
No. 40: Mile High Nachos at Racines
No. 39: Classic Rooster at Royal Rooster
No. 38: Toomkha Soup at US Thai Cafe
No. 37: Smoked Lamb Shank at Roaming Buffalo Bar-B-Que
No. 36: Banh Mi Tacos at Vital Root
No. 35: Barbecue Sandwiches at Globe Hall
No. 34: Ebelskivers at Three Little Griddles
No. 33: Bagna Cauda Broccoli Rabe at Dio Mio Handmade Pasta
No. 32: Flavorsome Ramen at Sera's Ramen Enclave
No. 31: Chicken Tenders at the Fainting Goat
No. 30: Sesame Chicken at Red Dragon
No. 29-28: Last Great Lunch of 2016, First Great Plate of 2017
No. 27: Rocky Mountain Oysters at Lulu's Inn
No. 26: The Shawarma Sandwich at Edri's International Market
No. 25: Panuchos at Que Bueno Suerte
No. 24: Fish and Chips at Public School 303
No. 23: The Sloppy Joe at Thunderbird Imperial Lounge
No. 22: Empanadas at Lazo Empanadas
No. 21: Fried Chicken Banh Mi at the Post Chicken & Beer
No. 20: All You Can Eat at Guadalajara Mexican Buffet
No 19: The Breakfast Sandwich at Stella's on 16th
No. 18: The Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast at Lancer's Diner
No. 17: Kimchi Brussels Sprouts at Stoic & Genuine
No. 16: Aborrajados at Antojitos Colombianos
No. 15: I'm Peach Mint Sorbet at High Point Creamery
No. 14: Sardine Toast at Ash Mobile Kitchen
No. 13: Limoncello Wings at Racca's Pizzeria Napoletana
No. 12: Beef Tallow Candle at Il Posto
No. 11: Bone Marrow With Short Rib Marmalade at Vesta
No. 10: Tuesday Night Thai Chicken at Cho77
No. 9: Sunchokes and Black Trumpet Mushrooms at Old Major
Related Location
1699 S. Colorado Blvd.
Denver, CO 80222
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Denver dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
In Case You Missed It
Popular Stories
From Our Sponsors
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!