100 Favorite Dishes: Porchetta at SK Provisions

EXPAND Meat and potatoes don't get much better than the porchetta platter at SK Provisions. Mark Antonation

No. 2: Porchetta at SK Provisions inside Denver Central Market

At Denver Central Market, you'll find a dizzying selection of lunch and dinner plates, but when we're craving meat-and-potatoes simplicity, we head to chef Sean Kelly's SK Provisions for a few slabs of herb-crusted, crackly porchetta. The theme of SK Provisions is rotisserie cooking, so Kelly turns to an Italian classic to fill out a good portion of the menu. The porchetta begins its life on Old McDonald Farms on the eastern plains, ensuring meat that has been well-treated and naturally raised. The belly and collar (the part of the loin that runs to the neck) are rubbed in a garlic, herb and pork-fat paste and then rolled and rested for 24 hours before being roasted for two hours on a spit. The porchetta comes out crusty on the exterior and still juicy on the interior, fully imbued with Italian goodness.

You can get it carved onto a plate with roasted potatoes and veggies, or as one of three kinds of sandwich. The Roman is pure Italian street food with little else to interrupt; the East Coast pays homage to Philly pork and broccoli rabe sandwiches; and Kelly takes his West Coast inspiration from a sandwich served at the farmers' market outside San Francisco's Ferry Building Marketplace.

No matter which you choose, the result is a pig-out; the only other thing you'll need is a nap.

Hungry for more? Check out our slideshows of a year's worth of 100 Favorite Dishes, starting at the beginning with 100-75.

