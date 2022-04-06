Artists Frankie Toan and Therin Zimmerman were far from experienced skaters when they began dreaming up plans for a fun, friendly and immersive roller-skating experience open to folks of all ages and gender preferences. But that didn't stop them from building their dream business, Rainbow Dome, up from rock bottom, opening a warehouse, ordering dozens of rental skates and creating artful props. After a successful pop-up test run last fall, the two have been hosting monthly zodiac-themed events since January while they continue to look for a permanent home for the Rainbow Dome. Have they learned to skate? We don't know, but they've become very good at directing traffic.