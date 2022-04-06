In a small town like Walsenburg, if you come across a museum on the main drag, you expect it to display mining implements or painful reminders of Colorado labor history. Instead, the Museum of Friends is a nonprofit contemporary art space opened in 2006 by townies Brendt Berger and Maria Cocchiarelli, who envisioned an institution with a collection supplied by artist friends, with an egalitarian and inclusive policy. Does this mean Walsenburg could become the next Trinidad? With the town part of the newly designated La Veta Creative District, it’s a possibility.museumoffriends.org