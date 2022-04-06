When pioneering boutique retailer Stephanie Shearer decided to downsize her growing empire — which began with Soul Haus and Pandora on the Hill and eventually expanded to Trunk Nouveau at Stanley Marketplace — she had just the person to fill her EZE Mop space in Uptown. Former employee Ina Gasich (who goes by the handle Ina Minx) took over the spot and transformed it into Revolte, a wild and silly shop in the spirit of its predecessors, with a bent toward queer and retro kitsch and a "Keep it weird" motto.revolte-goods.business.site