If you didn't grow up in a South Asian household, you may not be familiar with the wonders of Indian grocery stores. K Indian Grocery can fix that. It's only been around about a year, but it has become a staple for Indian and Nepali specialty goods, and is one of the rare Indian grocers on the west side of Denver. From fresh produce and bulk dry goods to frozen momo (for which there is a months-long waiting list), this place has all the South Asian goodies you didn't know you needed. Pro tip: Once you see how affordable it is to get herbs and spices in bulk here, you will never spend $15 on another tiny jar from the grocery store.