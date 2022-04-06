Some health and wellness studios might make you feel the opposite of well (in mind, heart, body — or all three). But you'll be pleasantly surprised at Guided by Humanity, a place of radical inclusivity and intersectionality. No matter your ability, identity or financial status, there are options for you here. The offerings range from chair yoga to kids' yoga, mindfulness cooking, grief support and programs for folks who experience all manner of disabilities. If you're seeking a different kind of wellness path, sign up stat!guidedbyhumanity.org