Who doesn't love disco? Okay, maybe the rockers who protested it back when it first hit clubs decades ago. But as COVID cases started dropping, people were ready to get out and dance like never before, and Josh Schmitz decided that there weren't enough places to go in Denver for dancing. That's when his company, the Handsome Boys, decided to tap into the market with its latest venture, Disco Pig. DJs are now spinning at the Larimer Square spot every night, delivering disco with a little house music mixed in. Predicts Schmitz: "For people who just want to dance, I think you're going to find yourself at Disco Pig."