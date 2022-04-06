The Marijuana Mansion hosted its first-ever drag show, Chronic High on Heels, in January, a mix of burlesque, comedy and drag. The event was hosted by Samora Kash, who'd done a photo shoot at the venue and decided it was the perfect spot for a drag show. Performers Coco Bardot, Jessica L'Whor, Lulu Alnight and Lala filled the night with outstanding performances and some cannabis-themed numbers, as well as a funny history of the mansion's haunted past. The show was such a hit that Kash turned it into a monthly fixture at the mansion. Let's hear it for the girls!mjmansion.com