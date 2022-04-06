Romero's is serious about pleasing your pooch while providing a safe and clean atmosphere for humans. Some restaurants allow dogs on the patio, but this Lafayette beer bar takes the time to register dogs before they're allowed in the leash-free outdoor beer garden. It really is a club, with passes that can be purchased for a day, month or year; there's a temperature-controlled pavilion for on-leash furry friends, as well as a humans-only indoor bar. Even better, you'll find a stellar craft beer list and bar snacks for both you and your faithful companion.