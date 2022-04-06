Support Us

Best Groomer for Grumpy Pets

Praise the Paw

If you follow Jennifer Forman on social media, you've seen some hilarious videos of her adventures in grooming seriously grumpy-ass little dogs who are less than thrilled to be getting a haircut. All the while, the super-cool, tattooed, roller skating-loving human holding the scissors is laughing herself silly and giving them kisses, while viewers collectively hold their breath. With a brand-new location, this is the spot to take your reluctant fur baby; Forman will make the outside show what a sweetheart your pet is inside.

praisethepaw.com

