Artist Casey Kawaguchi has created some of the most recognizable murals in Denver, usually depicting a minimalist Asian woman in greyscale with pops of saturated color. For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month last year, the RiNo Art District commissioned a mural from Kawaguchi. Using his signature style — which includes graffiti techniques and mixes in Sanskrit references — Kawaguchi painted a mysterious woman in black and white, with a bright-orange-and-cobalt veil over her head and spread across the lower half of her face. As she gazes at you over that veil, her hands are pressed together in prayer. Don't miss it.